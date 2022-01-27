Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were honoured with a bronze statue on the two-year anniversary of their fatal helicopter crash

The NBA legend, Gianna and seven other peeps passed away on 26 January, 2020 when the helicopter they were travelling in went down

A sculptor took to social media to share snaps of the beautiful statue he temporarily erected at the crash site

It's been two years since Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter passed away in a tragic helicopter crash. A sculptor decided to honour the former NBA star and his little girl with a bronze statue on the day of the fatal accident.

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were honoured with a bronze statue which was temporarily erected at the crash site. Image: @kobebryant

Source: Instagram

Dan Medina erected the beautiful statue at the crash site on Wednesday, 26 January. Kobe, Gianna, 13, and seven other people died on 26 January, 2020 when their helicopter went down. Daily Mail reports that Medina took to Instagram to share the pics of the monument with his followers.

Peeps praised the talented sculptor for honouring their fave.

ccw829 said:

"Even the way the sculpture faces the sunset is perfect. What a way to honor all of them. Beautiful."

sammee1017 wrote:

"So beautiful! It gives me chills seeing it. Lovely tribute."

bnaz07 commented:

"This should be PERMANENT!!!! GREAT JOB, BRUTHA!!!"

idontgiveaf**kwholikesmeornot said:

"@medina_sculpture this is giving me chills right now. I am a die hard Kobe fan and have been since 97. This statue is f**king amazing."

mvjiujitsu wrote:

"Man, this brought tears to my eyes. Amazing!"

yvettemcdon said:

"Beautiful!! You are so talented."

innermamba83 added:

"Amazing. Thank you so much for that piece of art."

Mzansi celebs heartbroken by Kobe Bryant's death

Meanwhile, celebs such as Cassper Nyovest used the social media platform to let their fans and the rest of the world know that their hearts are broken. Cassper said:

"Just read the saddest news about Kobe Bryant. I was just reading about him and Lebron this morning. RIP to the Legend. Such shocking news. Aowa."

Kobe was praised as one of the best to ever play basketball and his untimely death touched people from all over the world. The news of the NBA star's death spread like wildfire as he was a greatly admired sportsman.

