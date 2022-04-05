A new Guinness record has been set by Victory Brinker, who has been named the world's youngest opera singer

The 10-year-old soprano can match three octaves and can also serenade her audience in seven different languages

She grew to fame when she appeared in season 16 of America's Got Talent, getting four Golden buzzers from all judges

Victory continues to thrive in her musical journey as she narrates how she maintains her A-game and what's next for her

A new star is born, and she is about to take the music industry by storm, singing her way into the record.

Victory Brinker named the world's youngest opera singer. Photo: Victory Brinker.

Source: Instagram

Classical singer-actress Victory Brinker is the world's youngest female vocalist at seven years and 314 days old.

Early talker

Victory, who is now 10-years-old, broke the Guinness World Record after reaching the milestone at such a tender age.

"I was an early talker and started singing at age two. Between ages two and three, I was memorising entire CDs with good pitch. I was always singing," she said, according to Guiness World Records.

Victory's vocal range

Victory is a multi-talented little girl with an insane vocal range for her age, reaching three octaves.

The vocal powerhouse made history in 2019 when she became the first contestant ever to get a Golden Buzzer from all four judges in the 16th season of America's Got Talent.

She hit the operatic number with complete high notes while performing Juliet's Waltz from Romeo et Juliette.

Victory's Brinker riffs and runs

The eighth child of 11 siblings to Christine and Eric Brinker said she always loved the complex music with riffs and runs since she was a toddler.

"I love the challenge of the difficult arrangements, the technique required to sing, all the runs, and the different languages all the arias are written in," she explained.

To achieve the vocal prowess and status of her calibre puts a lot of effort and practice into her art.

"I sing in the morning, in the shower, at dinner, at school, and even when I’m falling asleep. My family says I even sing in my sleep," she explained.

Victory's Brinker practice routine

The wunderkind also meets with her coach at least twice a week with a new challenge of learning a new language or piece.

She also practices at home with her mom, setting aside at least 45 minutes every day to perfect her melodic voice.

"My mom taught me how to sing and helps me believe I can do anything.

No matter what I want to do next, she finds a way to help me to do it. She is always cheering me on," the vocal sensation added.

Victory's Brinker inspiration

Victory is eyeing to break more records in future and be an inspiration to kids her age to pursue what they love.

"You can do it! Just do it one time and you’ll see it’s not so bad.

I tell myself to give it my all and have fun, and I do," she concluded.

Source: YEN.com.gh