Kim Kardashian's fans were eagerly waiting to see which look she would pull off for this year's Met Gala following her famous Balenciaga look last year

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star did not disappoint as she rocked up wearing Marylyn Monroe's iconic gown

The reality TV star even revealed that she had to go on a strict no sugar, no carbs diet to fit into the dress as it cannot be altered

Kim Kardashian is the queen of Met Gala looks. The stunner always ensures that her looks for fashion's biggest night leave a lasting impression. This year, Kardashian had onlookers speechless when she showed up on the red carpet in Marylin Monroe's iconic 'Happy Birthday, Mr President' dress.

Kim Kardashian has shared that she was honoured to wear Marilyn Monroe's iconic gown to the 2022 Met Gala. Image: Getty Images

In line with this year's Glided Glamour theme, Kardashian opted for the dress that Monroe wore in 1962 at a fundraiser for US President J.F Kennedy and the Democratic National Committee.

According to Page Six, Kim arrived at the ball accompanied by her boyfriend, Pete Davidson. The publication notes that the mother of four looked glamourous with freshly dyed blonde hair and the sheer figure-hugging dress, regarded as the world's most famous dress.

Vogue reports that Kim went through a tiresome process to be able to acquire the historic Jean Louis gown. Per the publication, Kardashian had to lose weight to fit into the custom dress. The star is reported to have completely cut out sugar and carbohydrates from her diet to achieve the look she wanted.

The Kardashians star took to social media to express that it was an honour for her to be awarded the opportunity to wear the dress by Ripley's Believe It or Not. She wrote:

"Thank you Ripley’s Believe It or Not! for giving me the opportunity to debut this evocative piece of fashion history for the first time since the late Marilyn Monroe wore it. I am forever grateful for this moment."

Social media users and fashion enthusiasts have been raving about Kim K's iconic look. Many thought the businesswoman did the gown justice. Others even said she was the best dressed Kardashian at the Met Gala.

@myeternalsuns wrote:

"Now I get why Kim Kardashian didn’t take a picture with her sisters."

@leonor_custodio wrote:

"This is a milestone in met gala history!!! Kim Kardashian is a legend!"

