Trailblazer Kristyn Carter has become the first Black woman and person to graduate with a doctoral degree in Immunology at the University of Glasgow

She was inspired by Dr James McCune Smith who became the first African-American to achieve a medical degree from the university in 1837

After chalking the milestone, Dr Carter hopes her remarkable achievement can motivate others in the same way

After moving from the US to pursue her dream, Immunity and Inflammation student Kristyn Carter recently made University of Glasgow history.

Carter has become the first Black woman and person with a PhD in Immunology at the prestigious university.

She was inspired to pursue a career in the field by the story of Dr James McCune Smith, the first African-American to earn a medical degree from the University of Glasgow in 1837.

Speaking on her achievement, Dr Carter credited the glass-ceiling-breaking feat to Dr McCune Smith, saying she hopes her milestone can inspire others in the same way.

"Today, I made history as the first Black graduate of the University of Glasgow PhD of Immunology. Being the first black student, of all genders, to graduate with this PhD is a huge honour, and I owe it all to Dr McCune Smith,'' said Dr Carter, per the University of Glasgow.

''I'm the first, and I won't be the last, and I can only hope my story inspires more people to attend,'' she added.

