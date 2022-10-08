Coachella sues Ghanaian music festival Afrochella over copyright infringement.

The organisers of the California music festival Coachella have sued the organisers of the Ghanaian music festival Afrochella

Goldenvoice claims the Ghana Afrobeats event attempted to patent 'Chella,' cybersquatting domain names, and encroached into the US market

Aside from the immediate restraining order on the Afrochella name, Goldenvoice is also seeking $100,000 over the claims of cybersquatting domain name

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Goldenvoice, the organisers of the California music festival Coachella, have filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against the organisers of the Ghanaian music festival, Afrochella.

The lawsuit claims the Ghana Afrobeats event attempted to patent 'Chella,' cybersquatting domain names, and encroached into the US market.

Warning Afrochella about trademark infringement

Per Rolling Stone, the lawsuit filed on Wednesday at a California district court comes three years after AEG, which owns Goldenvoice, warned Afrochella festival about infringing on the Coachella's trademark in 2019.

Images of California's Coachella and Ghanaian Afrochella music festivals are used for the purpose of this report. Photo credit: Rolling Stone/kennyagy.

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

While AEG acknowledged that the Afrochella event is part of a larger celebration, they indicated that the use of ''Afrochella as the name of a music and arts festival is highly likely to create a likelihood of confusion, and mistake as to the affiliation, connection, or association of Afrochella with AEG and with Coachella''.

''In particular, the public is likely to believe that you are authorized by, or affiliated with, AEG or Coachella,'' portions of the 2019 letter said.

Lawsuit against the Afrochella name

The lawsuit is part of steps by Goldenvoice to protect what they claim is ownership of all things “-chella'', as Afrochella is set to expand to South Africa and organisers hosting offshoot US events.

Besides the immediate restraining order on the Afrochella name, Goldenvoice is also seeking ''damages for trademark and service mark infringement and unfair competition,'' as well as $100,000 over claims of cybersquatting domain names.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh