Joshua Kelly, a young man who went out of his way to make the residents of Hanahan (US) happy, has received a new car gift

Joshua was captured dancing while directing traffic, spreading joy to the city whose people decided to reward him

Netizens who watched the video where he was given the fantastic present praised him for his effort

Joshua Kelly, a young Black man who selflessly dedicated himself to bringing joy to the residents of Hanahan in the US, has been recognised with a new car.

The young man’s infectious joy was captured in a video as he danced while directing traffic near the Tanner Plantation area, bringing a much-needed smile to the faces of the community.

Black man captured dancing while directing traffic gifted a new car. Photo credit: abcnews4.

Kelly’s effort paid off as the City of Hanahan celebrated him at the City Council meeting by gifting him a car. He was overwhelmed with tears of gratitude.

Joshua Kelly expresses gratitude

In a video, Kelly expressed gratitude as he thanked the benefactors for the surprise car present.

"This has never happened to me before. This is a fantastic thing to happen to me in my lifetime,” Kelly said in the clip on ABC News 4.

The city of Hanahan has also asked Kelly to apply for a permanent job in the community, giving him a preprinted application letter. Kelly is not the only person who has received a car gift. A woman received a car gift from her husband during the 2024 Valentine’s Day celebration.

Also, a young Ghanaian man proved his love to his wife as he pleasantly surprised her with a car gift.

Netizens commend Joshua Kelly

K_maye5829 commented:

Congratulations, Joshua and much-continued success.

Flower_ladyjw posted:

Kindness costs nothing. Do it from your heart. So glad for him. ❤️.

Nikinsty commented:

This...mankind

Cali_btrfly wrote:

I’m happy for him.

Mzeartharingo said:

God is awesome.

Bodysculptingbysimone posted:

This is beautiful; this is the news I like to see #getyourtissue

Deadly_lovers commented:

Here I go again, crying for a complete stranger on the internet .

Sweetladyamy wrote:

Awe Bless him and the people who did this for him. I love it when I see someone dancing it makes my day better too ❤❤❤keep dancing and spreading joy to so many ❤❤.

