US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced a new visa restriction policy on Thursday, July 23, 2026

The policy targets foreign nationals responsible for or complicit in cybercrime and cyber-enabled crimes against Americans

Rubio stated the move aligns with President Trump's directive to take action against predatory schemes targeting American families and children

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The US government has introduced a new global visa restriction policy aimed at targetting individuals engaged in cybercrimes and other cyber-related crimes against American citizens.

The US, under President Donald Trump, introduces visa restrictions for foreign nationals involved in cybercrime and fraud. Photo sources: Win McNamee/Getty Images, Motortion/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to a Reuters report on Thursday, July 23, 2026, the US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, announced that the US government would begin restricting visas for foreign nationals found to be responsible for or complicit in cybercrime and cyber-enabled offences targeting American citizens.

Rubio shared the announcement on his official X account, framing the new policy as part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to confront fraud, extortion, and other predatory digital schemes that have caused significant harm to American families and children.

"By going after these individuals, our message is clear: The United States will go after those who prey on our citizens," Rubio wrote in his post.

New US visa restrictions target cybercrime perpetrators

The new US visa restriction policy under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, outlined by the US State Department, is specifically designed to deter and dismantle cyberscam networks and webcam blackmail operations.

It signals that individuals abroad who orchestrate or facilitate such crimes could face consequences that include being barred from entering the United States.

Under the new policy, the immediate family members of individuals engaged in such illicit activities may also be subjected to visa restrictions.

Rubio indicated that the directive reflects President Trump's position that his administration would hold accountable those who exploit American citizens through digital means, regardless of where those individuals are located.

What the new US visa policy means

The announcement marks a significant escalation in how the US government intends to use immigration tools as leverage against international cybercriminals.

Rather than relying solely on law enforcement extradition processes, the policy adds visa denial as an additional mechanism to penalise those implicated in cyber-enabled crimes.

The US State Department has positioned the measure as a deterrent, with the intent of signalling to criminal networks overseas that participation in schemes targeting Americans carries real diplomatic and travel consequences.

The X post of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announcing the new visa restrictions is below:

Trump limits international students' US visa stay

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the Trump administration's changes to US student visa policies, capping the stay for international students at a fixed four years and introducing stricter regulations that impact thousands of prospective scholars.

This move sparked a wave of concern among international students, many of whom see this as a direct threat to their educational aspirations and the American dream they once envisioned as boundless.

Source: YEN.com.gh