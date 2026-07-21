The US Department of State announced openings for five medical roles, including psychiatrists, nurses, and laboratory scientists

Successful applicants will be deployed to American embassies and consular communities around the world

Candidates with backgrounds in emergency medicine, mental health, and laboratory science are among those eligible to apply

The US Department of State has announced it is actively recruiting medical professionals across five specialised roles to support American diplomatic and consular missions worldwide.

The announcement, posted on July 15 by the US Department of State Careers office, covers positions ranging from clinical and psychiatric care to emergency and laboratory medicine.

The US Department of State is recruiting for five medical roles. Positions include psychiatrists, nurses, and laboratory scientists. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Five roles now open for applications

The openings span a broad range of medical disciplines. Physician assistants and family nurse practitioners are invited to apply as [Medical Providers], with the department describing the role as advancing American interests globally while delivering clinical care at diplomatic postings.

Candidates with expertise in chemistry, haematology, or immunology who have experience as medical laboratory scientists are encouraged to apply for the [Regional Medical Laboratory Scientist position.

The department is also seeking a Regional Medical Officer Psychiatrist to deliver psychiatric and mental health services as part of its Foreign Service medical team. The role requires professionals prepared to serve across international postings.

Registered Nurses are needed to provide medical services that include trauma care and emergency response, often in challenging environments where healthcare infrastructure may be limited.

The fifth opening is for Medical Protective Specialists, targeting candidates with paramedic experience in emergency and evacuation medicine. These professionals will support embassy and consular communities in locations where local healthcare systems face significant constraints.

Working with the US State Department

The positions sit within the State Department's broader medical infrastructure, which is responsible for keeping diplomatic personnel healthy and safe across postings that can range from stable capital cities to high-risk environments.

Each role carries an international component, with successful applicants expected to deploy to embassies and consulates around the world in support of US foreign policy objectives.

Medical professionals interested in any of the five roles can access application details directly through the State Department's careers portal.

Below is the Facebook post by the US Department of State.

US Embassy in Ghana announces two job vacancies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the United States Embassy in Accra had announced two job openings at its mission in Ghana.

The vacancies, listed on the US Department of State's official employment portal in June 2026, cover roles in public diplomacy and facilities management, respectively.

Source: YEN.com.gh