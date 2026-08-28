The US is pulling out roughly 200 troops deployed to northeastern Nigeria since February to support the fight against Islamist militants

American and Nigerian forces carried out joint operations that killed a senior Islamic State leader and more than 200 other militants during the mission

Security analysts warned the withdrawal could allow terrorist groups to rebuild if Nigeria cannot sustain the intelligence capabilities

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The US is set to withdraw approximately 200 troops from Nigeria by late September, ending a counterterrorism mission that American officials say yielded significant military gains but could not halt persistent attacks across the country.

The troops were initially deployed to northeastern Nigeria in February, following public criticism from US President Donald Trump over attacks on Christians in the country.

The US is pulling out roughly 200 troops deployed to northeastern Nigeria. Credit: Sean Gallup

Source: Getty Images

Their presence built on an existing, smaller American military footprint that was already supporting Nigerian forces through intelligence sharing.

The mission, as reported by The New York Times, involved joint intelligence work, training and combat support between American and Nigerian forces.

The cooperation peaked in May with an operation that killed Abu Bilal al-Minuki, identified by US officials as a senior Islamic State leader.

More than 200 additional militants were subsequently killed in airstrikes and ground operations, with the campaign making use of MQ-9 Reaper drones and AC-130 gunships.

US Africa Command spokesperson Col. Becky Heyse cited the Nigeria deployment as a model for how a limited American military presence can deliver meaningful results. "Our recent joint efforts in Nigeria are a prime example of how this tailored, temporary footprint can yield significant security returns," she said.

Despite those gains, the security situation inside Nigeria remains volatile.

Gunmen recently killed more than two dozen people, including an imam, in northwestern Nigeria, while at least 25 people died in a separate attack on a village in central Nigeria. On the weekend before the withdrawal announcement, militants also struck a military base in northeastern Nigeria.

Analysts Warn of Risks After US Exit

The planned drawdown follows a period of deepening ties between Washington and Abuja. President Trump and Nigerian President Bola Tinubu exchanged letters in July expressing support for their security partnership.

A senior Nigerian military delegation also travelled to Washington on 13 August to hold talks with American counterparts.

The relationship between the two countries shifted sharply late last year after Trump threatened military intervention over the killing of Christians by terrorist groups.

On Christmas Day, US warships working alongside Nigerian intelligence fired 16 Tomahawk missiles at targets in northwestern Nigeria, marking a significant escalation before the formal troop deployment.

After the larger contingent leaves, small teams of American trainers and intelligence analysts will remain in Nigeria to provide continued support.

The Nigerian military had not responded to requests for comment at the time of The New York Times report.

Nigerian security analyst Malik Samuel acknowledged that recent operations had recorded notable successes, particularly targeted strikes against Islamic State insurgents in the northeast.

However, analyst Kabir Adamu cautioned that reduced American intelligence support risked allowing terrorist groups to regroup and reconstitute their networks.

Nigerian security forces will assume primary responsibility for the long-term campaign against insurgent groups once the main US contingent completes its withdrawal.

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Source: YEN.com.gh