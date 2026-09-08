The US government published two key reminders for anyone who believes they were selected in the 2026 Diversity Visa Lottery

The Department of State warned that it does not send letters or emails to notify DV lottery selectees, flagging a widespread scam

US authorities clarified that being selected in the Green Card lottery does not guarantee or automatically approve a visa

The United States government has issued two important warnings directed at foreign nationals who entered the 2026 Diversity Visa Lottery, commonly known as the Green Card Lottery, cautioning them about both fraud risks and a widespread misunderstanding about what it means to be selected.

US Government Issues 2 Critical Warnings for 2026 Green Card Lottery Selectees

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The guidance, published on the official US government website, covers results for the 2026 DV Lottery, which are available from 3 May 2025 to at least 30 September 2026.

Fraud Warning: The State Department Will Not Contact You

The first warning addresses a scam that has long targeted applicants hoping to move to the United States. According to the federal government, the Department of State does not notify individuals of their selection through letters or emails. Anyone who receives such a communication should treat it as fraudulent.

All applicants are directed to verify their status exclusively through official government channels. Fraudsters routinely exploit the excitement around lottery results to deceive hopeful applicants, and the government's alert is a direct effort to cut off that avenue of deception.

Selection Does Not Mean a Visa Has Been Approved

The second point corrects a misconception that catches many applicants off guard. Being chosen in the Diversity Visa Lottery does not mean a visa has been granted or is guaranteed. Selection only confirms that an applicant qualifies to continue in the programme.

From there, applicants must still submit a full visa application, attend an in-person interview, and satisfy all the requirements set by immigration authorities before any visa can be issued.

Why the Reminder Matters

Every year, millions of people from eligible countries, including many across Africa, participate in the DV Lottery in pursuit of US permanent residency. The programme makes up to 55,000 immigrant visas available annually, prioritising nationals from countries with historically low immigration rates to the United States.

The gulf between receiving a selection notification and actually obtaining a visa is something that a significant number of applicants do not fully understand. The government's guidance is a deliberate attempt to manage expectations and protect applicants from criminals who exploit that confusion for financial gain.

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Source: YEN.com.gh