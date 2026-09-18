Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz addressed Ghana's ambitions ahead of the 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign

Ghana will open their AFCON qualifying campaign against Ivory Coast on September 24 before hosting the Gambia five days later

Queiroz urged Ghanaians to temper expectations, saying the team cannot speak of winning AFCON before securing a place at the tournament

Carlos Queiroz has urged Ghanaians to maintain realistic expectations ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, insisting the team must focus on securing a place at the tournament before any conversation about winning it can begin.

Speaking ahead of a demanding run of fixtures, the Portuguese tactician acknowledged Ghana's recent struggles on the continental stage and called for a measured approach from both the squad and supporters.

Carlos Queiroz sends a strong message to Ghanaians ahead of the Black Stars' AFCON 2027 qualifiers. Photo by Julian Finney - FIFA and Robert Cianflone.

Source: Getty Images

Carlos Queiroz sends message to Ghanaians

"We must have ambition, but also humility. We know our recent history, and we cannot talk about winning AFCON when we have not yet qualified.

"We have to work, grow, compete and earn our destiny," Queiroz told the GFA's official website when asked whether Ghana could be considered genuine contenders for the AFCON title.

His remarks reflect a grounded approach to rebuilding the Black Stars, a side that has endured a turbulent few years on the international stage.

The coach made clear that qualification remains the immediate and non-negotiable priority, with any broader continental ambitions to follow only once that target is met.

Ghana's AFCON 2027 qualifying schedule

The Black Stars will kick off their qualifying campaign with an away fixture against neighbouring rivals Ivory Coast on September 24 in Bouaké.

Ghana will then return home to face the Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium on September 29.

Following those two qualifiers, Ghana are scheduled to travel to Morocco for a friendly against the Atlas Lions on October 4 in Tangier, a fixture that will provide further preparation ahead of the challenges to come.

The opening match against Ivory Coast represents a significant test of where the Black Stars currently stand, with the Elephants among the continent's stronger sides and the rivalry between the two neighbours adding further weight to the occasion.

With qualification as the stated first objective, Queiroz appears intent on building a consistent identity within the squad before raising expectations ahead of the tournament itself, which is scheduled to be hosted on African soil in 2027.

Queiroz explains Black Stars squad selection

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Carlos Queiroz had disclosed the key criteria behind his 24-man Black Stars squad for the 2027 AFCON qualifiers.

Mohammed Kudus returned after a seven-month injury absence, while Thomas Partey and Brandon Thomas-Asante were among the notable players left out.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh