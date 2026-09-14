The US government published the average time required to complete its Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) on its official website

ESTA allows citizens of qualifying countries to travel to the US without a traditional visa, covering tourism, transit, and business visits

No African country appears on the ESTA eligibility list, meaning Nigerians, Ghanaians, Kenyans, and South Africans must still apply through the standard visa process

The United States government has revealed that completing an Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) application takes an average of 23 minutes, according to information published on its official website.

ESTA is an automated online system that determines whether nationals from certain countries can travel to or enter the United States without obtaining a traditional visa.

US Explains How Long it Takes to Apply For ESTA, Mentions 42 Countries Eligible

Source: Getty Images

It is designed for short-term visits covering tourism, transit, and business purposes, and the entire process is completed without an embassy appointment or in-person interview.

The US government has approved a specific list of countries whose citizens are eligible for the programme.

Qualifying nations are drawn predominantly from Western Europe, with a smaller number from Asia, South America, and the Middle East.

Citizens from these countries can submit their applications entirely online and receive a decision in a fraction of the time a standard visa application would require.

"Average time is 23 minutes," the US government stated on its official website, underscoring how streamlined the process is for eligible travellers.

The eligible countries are:

1. Andorra

2. Australia

3. Austria

4. Belgium

5. Brunei

6. Chile

7. Croatia

8. Czech Republic

9. Denmark

10. Estonia

11. Finland

12. France

13. Germany

14. Greece

15. Hungary

16. Iceland

17. Ireland

18. Israel

19. Italy

20. Japan

21. Latvia

22. Liechtenstein

23. Lithuania

24. Luxembourg

25. Republic of Malta

26. Monaco

27. Netherlands

28. New Zealand

29. Norway

30. Poland

31. Portugal

32. Qatar

33. San Marino

34. Singapore

35. Slovakia

36. Slovenia

37. South Korea

38. Spain

39. Sweden

40. Switzerland

41. Taiwan

42. United Kingdom

African Countries Excluded From ESTA

No African nation currently appears on the list of ESTA-eligible countries. As a result, travellers from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, and the rest of the continent are required to apply for a US visa through the conventional consulate route. That process is considerably more involved, typically requiring applicants to schedule and attend an in-person interview at a US embassy or consulate, gather supporting documentation, and wait significantly longer for a decision.

The contrast is stark: eligible travellers can complete their entire travel authorisation from home in under half an hour, while African applicants must navigate a lengthier and more demanding process before they can board a flight to the United States.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh