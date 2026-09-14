US Explains How Long it Takes to Apply For ESTA, Mentions 42 Countries Eligible
- The US government published the average time required to complete its Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) on its official website
- ESTA allows citizens of qualifying countries to travel to the US without a traditional visa, covering tourism, transit, and business visits
- No African country appears on the ESTA eligibility list, meaning Nigerians, Ghanaians, Kenyans, and South Africans must still apply through the standard visa process
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The United States government has revealed that completing an Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) application takes an average of 23 minutes, according to information published on its official website.
ESTA is an automated online system that determines whether nationals from certain countries can travel to or enter the United States without obtaining a traditional visa.
It is designed for short-term visits covering tourism, transit, and business purposes, and the entire process is completed without an embassy appointment or in-person interview.
The US government has approved a specific list of countries whose citizens are eligible for the programme.
Qualifying nations are drawn predominantly from Western Europe, with a smaller number from Asia, South America, and the Middle East.
Citizens from these countries can submit their applications entirely online and receive a decision in a fraction of the time a standard visa application would require.
"Average time is 23 minutes," the US government stated on its official website, underscoring how streamlined the process is for eligible travellers.
The eligible countries are:
1. Andorra
2. Australia
3. Austria
4. Belgium
5. Brunei
6. Chile
7. Croatia
8. Czech Republic
9. Denmark
10. Estonia
11. Finland
12. France
13. Germany
14. Greece
15. Hungary
16. Iceland
17. Ireland
18. Israel
19. Italy
20. Japan
21. Latvia
22. Liechtenstein
23. Lithuania
24. Luxembourg
25. Republic of Malta
26. Monaco
27. Netherlands
28. New Zealand
29. Norway
30. Poland
31. Portugal
32. Qatar
33. San Marino
34. Singapore
35. Slovakia
36. Slovenia
37. South Korea
38. Spain
39. Sweden
40. Switzerland
41. Taiwan
42. United Kingdom
African Countries Excluded From ESTA
No African nation currently appears on the list of ESTA-eligible countries. As a result, travellers from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, and the rest of the continent are required to apply for a US visa through the conventional consulate route. That process is considerably more involved, typically requiring applicants to schedule and attend an in-person interview at a US embassy or consulate, gather supporting documentation, and wait significantly longer for a decision.
The contrast is stark: eligible travellers can complete their entire travel authorisation from home in under half an hour, while African applicants must navigate a lengthier and more demanding process before they can board a flight to the United States.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.