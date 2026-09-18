A Dublin radio station announced it is taking Ed Sheeran's catalogue off its playlist indefinitely, pointing to its backing of Irish musicians amid the Macklemore fallout

The station's owner explained the choice was less about Sheeran personally and more about standing behind Irish performers who acted on their own principles

The decision follows Aaron Rowe, once Sheeran's opening act, exiting his tour lineup after Macklemore was pulled over pro-Palestinian remarks made during a live show

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According to a TMZ report, an Irish radio outlet has stopped giving airtime to Ed Sheeran's catalogue as fallout continues from rapper Macklemore's exit from the British star's North American tour.

Dublin-based Classic Hits Radio stops airing Ed Sheeran's music amid the ongoing Macklemore tour fallout. Image credit: Ed Sheeran.

Source: Facebook

The saga kicked off after Macklemore was pulled from Sheeran's "Loop Tour" following pro-Palestinian statements he made during a live performance in New Jersey on September 4, 2026.

Sheeran addressed the matter on Instagram, saying the call wasn't his to make, and that people behind the tour and the venues involved had warned him they'd scrap the dates entirely if Macklemore stayed on the bill.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft was among those cited as pushing back, labelling Macklemore's remarks as "hate speech."

Several acts responded by walking away from the tour themselves, among them Irish performers Aaron Rowe and Beoga, Danish outfit Lukas Graham, and artist Finneas, each citing solidarity with Macklemore.

What began as one artist's exit has since spiralled into a broader wave of reactions from musicians, listeners, and now, broadcasters.

Dublin station takes Ed Sheeran off its playlist

Classic Hits Radio, which broadcasts out of Dublin and reaches audiences as far as Cork, Limerick and Galway, announced Sheeran's music would be shelved indefinitely in light of the backlash surrounding the Macklemore fallout.

In comments to The Independent, Dave Kelly, who heads programming for the station's owner, Bay Broadcasting, clarified that the move wasn't a knock against Sheeran as a person.

Instead, he said the company felt it mattered to hear out its listeners and back Irish musicians who had made a serious career choice grounded in personal conviction.

Kelly noted that Bay Broadcasting holds values of "peace, humanity and respect," and backs artists who speak openly about their beliefs.

TMZ's report on Classic Hits' decision on Ed Sheeran is below.

Ed Sheeran convicted over uninsured Aston Martin

As earlier reported by YEN.com.gh, Sheeran had a separate brush with the law in August 2026 after a UK court convicted and fined him for failing to insure his classic 1966 Aston Martin, which had been sent to a garage for an electric conversion.

Sheeran pleaded not guilty to the charge, but the court ruled against him.

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Source: YEN.com.gh