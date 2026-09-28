UK Lists Requirements for Studying in the UK With a Licensed Sponsor
- The UK Student visa is open to applicants aged 16 and above who want to pursue further or higher education at a licensed sponsor institution
- Applicants aged 16 or 17 have additional flexibility, with the option to apply under either the Student or Child Student route depending on their school type and course level
- Students on postgraduate or government-sponsored programmes may be eligible to bring a dependent partner and children, though the route does not lead to settlement
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The United Kingdom's Student visa route is available to individuals aged 16 and above who wish to pursue further or higher education, pre-sessional English courses, recognised foundation programmes, or take up the elected post of Student Union Sabbatical Officer at a licensed institution.
Prospective students can confirm whether their chosen institution holds a valid sponsorship licence by consulting the official register of licensed student sponsors published on the UK government's website.
Who qualifies for the Student or Child Student route
Young people aged 16 or 17 have a degree of flexibility in how they apply. Those intending to study at an independent school on a course at Regulated Qualifications Framework (RQF) level 3 or Scottish Credit and Qualifications Framework (SCQF) level 6 and above may choose to apply under either the Student route or the Child Student route, in line with the Appendix Child Student guidelines.
However, the Student visa is not a catch-all option for every kind of study in the UK. Anyone wishing to complete a course of six months or less through an accredited provider that does not hold a student sponsorship licence should instead apply as a Visitor under Appendix V. Similarly, individuals aged 16 or over who want to study an English language course of 11 months or less through an accredited but non-sponsoring provider are directed to the Short-term Student route.
Dependants and settlement restrictions
Some students are permitted to bring a dependent partner and dependent children to the UK during their studies. This applies primarily to those enrolled at postgraduate level or on a government-sponsored programme.
One aspect of the route that applicants should carefully consider before proceeding is that the Student visa does not lead to settlement in the UK. Anyone whose long-term intention is to remain in the country permanently should factor this limitation into their planning before choosing this particular route.
UK lists citizenship routes eligible for fee waiver
In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK had named six citizenship registration routes through which children under the age of 18 may apply to have their registration fees waived.
Under the guidance, children who are eligible to register for British citizenship and are under 18 may apply for a fee waiver if they cannot afford the application fee.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie is the Head of the Diaspora Affairs Desk at YEN.com.gh, where he has worked since 2022. He has over eight years of journalism experience and holds a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the University of Cape Coast. Philip previously served as Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh and has also worked as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and a content writer for Scooper News. He also holds certificates in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh