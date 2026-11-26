A federal judge in Washington, D.C., has moved to halt Trump's second executive order targeting birthright citizenship

D .C. District Judge Christopher Cooper, an Obama appointee, also certified a class-action suit brought by plaintiffs whose children faced losing citizenship rights

Trump signed the second, narrower executive order in August 2025 after the Supreme Court struck down his original attempt earlier that year

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., has dealt the Trump administration another legal blow in its long-running push to restrict birthright citizenship, blocking a second executive order on the issue before it could take effect.

D.C. District Judge Christopher Cooper, appointed by former President Barack Obama, issued a preliminary injunction against the directive on Wednesday.

A D.C. judge blocks Trump's second birthright citizenship order and certifies a class action.. Image credit: Orbon Alija, Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He also granted class-action status to the group behind the lawsuit, whose members argued their children stood to be unlawfully stripped of citizenship rights if the order went ahead.

Trump's second attempt at restricting birthright citizenship

President Donald Trump's first executive order on birthright citizenship came on the opening day of his second term in January 2025, targeting the practice in its entirety. The Supreme Court struck it down in June 2025, prompting Trump to describe the ruling as "very unfortunate" and promise to pursue other routes.

His response came in August, when he signed a second, more targeted order. Under the revised directive, federal agencies would have been instructed to withhold citizenship from children born in the United States to parents employed by foreign governments or international organisations without diplomatic immunity, children born through commercial surrogacy arrangements, and children whose parent is identified as a suspected gang member or potential terrorist.

The White House characterised part of the measure as a crackdown on so-called "birth tourism."

Defending the August order, Trump said the Supreme Court's earlier decision had made the new directive necessary.

"We had a very unfortunate decision in the Supreme Court concerning birthright. It was close, but a very, very unfortunate decision. So we're making adjustments because it's very unfair," he said.

Judge Cooper's ruling

Judge Cooper dismissed that reasoning in his ruling, writing that Trump "cannot carve out new exceptions to birthright citizenship for children born within the United States and subject to its laws."

He drew a clear constitutional line between both executive orders and the Fourteenth Amendment's Citizenship Clause. "The Citizenship Clause promises citizenship to practically all children born in the United States," Cooper wrote. "Earlier this year, the Supreme Court kept that promise by striking down EO1. This Court does so again today by enjoining EO2's application as to the certified class."

The ruling represents the second time a court has formally blocked the administration's efforts to reshape birthright citizenship, underscoring the significant legal obstacles facing the White House's position on the issue.

US ends expedited visa appointments, lists affected countries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the United States had confirmed it would close its Nonimmigrant Visa Expedited Appointment Pilot Programme on December 31, 2026.

The closure will end a scheme that gave eligible visa applicants the option to pay for a priority interview slot ahead of those in the standard queue.

The programme was designed specifically for B-1/B-2 visa applicants travelling for business or tourism.

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Source: YEN.com.gh