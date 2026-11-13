The UK government has added a new condition requiring citizenship applicants to confirm they intend to remain in the country if approved

Certain personal circumstances, including having a partner abroad or extended recent absences, could trigger a request for additional supporting information

Limited exceptions exist for applicants whose time outside the UK is tied to voluntary work, study, or sea-based employment

The UK government has introduced an additional requirement for foreigners applying for British citizenship under the five-year naturalisation route, compelling applicants to declare that the United Kingdom will remain their principal place of residence should their application succeed.

The UK government has introduced an additional requirement for foreigners applying for British citizenship under the five-year naturalisation route. Credit: Daniel Berehulak

Source: Getty Images

Under guidance published by the UK government, those applying under section 6(1) of the British Nationality Act must actively demonstrate an intention to continue living in the UK, not merely meet the standard absence thresholds.

While satisfying the existing absence requirements will generally indicate the necessary intent, the government has made clear that this is not always sufficient on its own. Specific personal circumstances can cast doubt on whether an applicant genuinely plans to remain in the UK long term.

These include having a partner who lives outside the country or who intends to relocate abroad, as well as having been absent from the UK for six months or more in the recent period preceding the application.

The guidance stresses that neither factor constitutes automatic grounds for refusal, but applicants in those situations may be required to submit additional supporting documentation before a decision is reached.

The government has also signalled that any applicant who is abroad at the time of applying, or who discloses plans to travel outside the UK for more than six consecutive months, will ordinarily not succeed in their application.

Who is exempt from the rule?

The guidance identifies a narrow set of circumstances under which extended absences will not count against an applicant.

Those doing voluntary work overseas, such as with Voluntary Service Overseas (VSO), are covered, as are individuals studying, training, or working abroad as a required step towards a profession, vocation, or occupation that is based in the UK.

Applicants whose absences reflect a consistent pattern linked to employment at sea may also qualify for an exemption, provided their primary base remains in the UK.

Beyond these defined categories, the expectation is unambiguous: applicants must demonstrate a clear and credible commitment to making the UK their long-term home before a citizenship application can be approved.

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Source: YEN.com.gh