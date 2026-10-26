Nicki Minaj boarded the US president's new Boeing 747-8 and shared a video of its opulent interior with fans

The aircraft, gifted to the US by Qatar, has been serving as an interim presidential command centre since June 2026

The jet spans roughly 4,000 square feet and features a presidential suite with custom gold fixtures and lie-flat beds

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Rapper Nicki Minaj has offered the world an unexpected behind-the-scenes look at Donald Trump's new presidential aircraft, sharing footage from inside the jet during a visit with the US president.

Nicki Minaj shares a rare glimpse inside US President Donald Trump's new Air Force One jet. Photo source: Anna Moneymaker, Christopher Beckett/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In a video posted from aboard the plane, Nicki Minaj captured a section of the cabin that revealed a lounge-style seating area lining the windows, fitted with cream executive chairs, warm ambient lighting and richly decorated furnishings.

A formally attired attendant, resembling a personal butler, was also visible in the footage. The aircraft itself is no ordinary state plane.

A Boeing 747-8 gifted to the United States by Qatar, it entered presidential service in June 2026 and is currently operating as an interim command centre while Boeing completes work on a permanent next-generation Air Force One.

That long-running programme has faced considerable delays, with delivery now projected between 2027 and 2028 at an estimated cost of $5 billion.

The interior stretches across approximately 4,000 square feet and is divided into dedicated zones for the president and First Family, senior White House staff, security detail, the press corps and a full medical team.

A White House physician travels on every flight, and a medical facility is reportedly built into the aircraft for emergency situations.

At the front of President Donald Trump's plane sits the presidential suite, which includes a private bedroom, dressing area, shower and lavatory, all finished with custom gold fixtures.

Conference and dining spaces feature tan leather seating that converts into lie-flat beds with massage functions, while gold accents, designer woodwork and plush carpets run throughout.

Passenger seats are equipped with Apple TV units, and seatbelts bear the presidential seal. Military-grade features include encrypted communications systems, a network of around 85 onboard phones and built-in airstairs for independent boarding.

On the outside, the aircraft makes an equally bold statement.

Its navy-blue underside, red stripe, white upper body and prominent American flag on the tail mark a dramatic break from the classic light-blue-and-white livery that has defined US presidential aircraft for decades.

The X video showing the interior of US President Donald Trump's Air Force One jet is below:

Trump appeals DV Lottery reopening

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about the Trump administration’s appeal of a court order requiring the State Department to reopen registration for the 2027 Diversity Visa lottery.

The judge ruled that the programme’s indefinite suspension was arbitrary and capricious, with the State Department facing a 29 October deadline to announce registration and a 1 November start date for the 30-day entry period.

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Source: YEN.com.gh