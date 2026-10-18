A Ghanaian man who became a US citizen shared a heartfelt declaration of love for President Donald Trump in a viral video

The man credited Trump's presidency with transforming his life for the better since he took office

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the clip posted by Instagram account mazitundeednut

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A Ghanaian man who holds American citizenship has gone viral after declaring his love for US President Donald Trump and crediting his administration with improving his quality of life.

Ghanaian man thanks Donald Trump for making his life better during his administration. Photo credit: @cnn.

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian man praises Donald Trump

The clip, shared on Instagram by verified account @mazitundeednut on 18 October 2026, shows the man speaking directly to the camera from Highland Heights, Kentucky, where he appears to have been broadcasting live at around 2:09 PM ET.

"I Love You, Donald Trump. Since You Became President, My Life Has Changed for the Better," he declared in the video, expressing gratitude for what he described as a positive shift in his circumstances since Trump assumed office.

Fans react as Ghanaian-American hails Donald Trump

The video quickly gained traction online, drawing a wave of commentary from across the diaspora and back home in Ghana.

Opinions ranged from scepticism to genuine solidarity, with some viewers questioning the man's origins entirely. YEN.com.gh has compiled a selection of reactions from the comments section below:

@ameyaw112 said:

"Please behave. He's clearly Nigerian"

@dr_pharouk wrote:

"I will get my Green card so. So shall it be because in believe 🙏"

@iamkingmajor_ commented:

"Fix it Jesus"

The Instagram video is below:

How to Get a Green Card as a Ghanaian in the United States

Ghanaians who want to live permanently in the United States can apply for a green card through several immigration pathways. A green card grants lawful permanent resident status, allowing eligible individuals to live and work permanently in America.

Here are some of the main ways to qualify for US green card

1. How to get US green card through marriage or family sponsorship

One of the common routes is through a qualifying family relationship. A U.S. citizen may sponsor their foreign-born spouse, parent, or eligible child. Green Card holders can also sponsor certain relatives, including spouses and unmarried children. Applicants must meet the relevant requirements, and marriages must be genuine.

2. How to get US green card through employment

Ghanaians may qualify through employment-based immigration. Some U.S. employers can sponsor foreign workers for permanent residence, depending on the job, qualifications, and immigration category. Certain individuals with exceptional abilities, advanced degrees, or significant professional achievements may also qualify under specific categories.

3. How to get US green card through the diversity visa lottery

The Diversity Visa Lottery provides an opportunity for people from eligible countries to apply for U.S. permanent residence. Ghana was eligible for the DV-2026 programme, although eligibility varies by year. Applicants must also satisfy education or work-experience requirements.

However, the U.S. government announced a pause in diversity visa issuance in December 2025. Applicants should check official government updates before making plans.

4. How to get US green card through asylum or humanitarian protection

People who qualify for asylum or certain other humanitarian protections may become eligible for a green card after meeting the applicable requirements. These programmes are intended for people who meet specific legal criteria, not simply those seeking better economic opportunities.

5. How to get US green card through investment or special immigration categories

Certain investors and individuals working in qualifying occupations may be eligible under specific immigration programmes, although financial and legal requirements can be substantial.

Simple steps on how to get a US green card as a Ghanaian. Photo credit: @gettyimages.

Source: Getty Images

Ghanaian man questions Twene Jonas

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted facts about a Ghanaian man abroad who confronted Twene Jonas during a live video, questioning his insults against officials and groups, including Northerners.

The man said he had raised concerns with Jonas about remarks targeting Northerners in an earlier exchange.

His latest confrontation adds to debate over the socialite’s outspoken style and how Ghanaians abroad address issues back home.

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Source: YEN.com.gh