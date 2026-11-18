The US Federal Bureau of Prisons published details of hourly wages paid to sentenced inmates who work inside federal correctional facilities

Prisoners are required to hold work assignments if they are medically fit, covering roles from food service to skilled trades like plumbing and painting

The official figures reveal a pay scale that has drawn significant attention from people around the world

The United States government has officially disclosed the wages paid to prisoners who carry out work assignments inside federal correctional facilities, and the numbers have attracted widespread attention.

US lists hourly earnings of prisoners, outlines conditions. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty ImagesKevin Carter/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

According to details published on the official website of the US Federal Bureau of Prisons, sentenced physically able inmates are not given a choice in the matter. Holding a work assignment is a standard expectation for medically fit prisoners across federal institutions, not an optional arrangement.

Jobs available to prisoners in US facilities

The range of tasks assigned to inmates covers many of the functions that keep a prison operating day to day. Prisoners can be placed in food service roles or warehouse operations, or assigned to skilled trades including plumbing and painting. Others are designated as inmate orderlies or take on groundskeeping responsibilities around the facility grounds.

The Bureau's official website states:

"Sentenced inmates are required to work if they are medically able. Institution work assignments include employment in areas like food service or the warehouse, or work as an inmate orderly, plumber, painter, or groundskeeper. Inmates earn 12¢ to 40¢ per hour for these work assignments."

What US prisoners actually earn per hour

The pay scale begins at 12 cents per hour at its lowest point and reaches a ceiling of 40 cents per hour, with the rate determined by the nature of the role and factors set by the individual institution.

For context, those figures translate to between approximately GHC1.40 and GHC4.70 per hour based on current conversion rates, illustrating just how modest the compensation is by most standards.

The disclosure highlights the considerable differences in how incarceration systems across the world handle the question of inmate labour. Within the US federal system, prisoners who work are formally compensated, placing a monetary value, however small, on the daily contributions inmates make to the running of their facilities.

US waives green card fee for 11 categories

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the US had published 11 categories of foreign applicants who qualify for a full I-485 filing fee exemption.

The standard green card filing fee reaches $1,440 for paper submissions, making the exemptions significant for qualifying applicants.

USCIS also noted that additional applicants beyond the 11 fixed categories may qualify for a fee waiver through a separate formal process.

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Source: YEN.com.gh