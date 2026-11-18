Patrick Yaw Boamah, MP for Okaikwei Central, announced the death of NPP member Tanko Ibrahim Seidu in a post on X

Patrick Boamah described Seidu as a dedicated patriot of the New Patriotic Party and a personal brother to him

The MP offered prayers for Seidu and extended condolences to his family and the Okaikwei Central Constituency

Patrick Yaw Boamah, Member of Parliament for Okaikwei Central, has publicly mourned the passing of Tanko Ibrahim Seidu, a fellow New Patriotic Party (NPP) member and constituent whom he considered a close brother.

Patrick Boamah mourns as he loses close NPP member Tanko Ibrahim Seidu of Okaikwei Central. Image credit: Patrick Yaw Boamah, Rose Aryee, UGC

Source: Facebook

The lawmaker broke the news through a post on X on Wednesday, November 18, 2028, using the platform to pay tribute to Seidu and offer his condolences to those left behind.

Patrick Boamah spoke warmly of Seidu's character, highlighting his unwavering commitment to the NPP as a defining quality.

He acknowledged the void his death had created not only within the family but also among friends and the broader political community in Okaikwei Central.

Patrick Boamah's tribute to Tanko Ibrahim Seidu

In his post, Boamah wrote:

"I am saddened by the demise of my dear constituent and brother, Mr. Tanko Ibrahim Seidu. He was a dedicated patriot of the New Patriotic Party. His passing is a loss to his family, friends and the entire Okaikwei Central Constituency. I extend my sincere condolences to his immediate family and everyone who knew him. May Allah grant him Jannatul Firdaus. Ameen."

The tribute shed light on the depth of the bond between the MP and the deceased, going beyond the conventional politician-constituent relationship to something far more personal.

The X post by Patrick Boamah is below.

Details of Tanko Ibrahim Seidu's passing

The MP did not disclose the circumstances surrounding Seidu's death, including the date or cause, nor did he elaborate on the specific roles Seidu played within the NPP.

Despite those gaps, Boamah's message made clear that Seidu's contribution to the party in Okaikwei Central had earned him genuine recognition and respect.

The public tribute served as both a farewell to a fellow party member and an expression of solidarity with those mourning his loss. Boamah closed with a prayer, asking Allah to grant Seidu a place in Jannatul Firdaus.

NPP Kwadaso Constituency chairman passes away

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Yaw Bona Boadi, the late New Patriotic Party chairman for the Kwadaso Constituency, whose death was announced by Ashanti Regional Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah.

The announcement described Boadi’s death as a great blow to the party, while members and sympathisers shared tributes online. The cause of his death had not been officially disclosed at the time of publication.

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Source: YEN.com.gh