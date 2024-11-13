Lawyer and politician Tsatsu Tsikata has chosen his favourite rapper between his son, Manifest, and Sarkodie

While acknowledging the talents of the two rappers, the former GNPC CEO indicated that he listens to his son more

The renowned lawyer, who was speaking in an interview on GHOne TV, nonetheless appreciated Sarkodie's talents

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Renowned Ghanaian lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata has weighed in on the country's hip-hop scene, choosing his son, Manifest, as the top emcee in Ghana, describing him as his favourite rapper.

In a recent interview with GHOne TV, the former Ghana National Petroleum Corporation CEO said he enjoys listening to Manifest more than Sarkodie.

Tsatsu Tsikata names Manifest as his favourite rapper. Photo source: @panafricantv, @sarkodie

Source: Instagram

He made the statement when asked to choose between the two prominent Ghanaian rappers.

Sarkodie and Manifest, two of Ghana's biggest rap icons, have been considered rivals for some years. In 2016, the two had a go at each other by releasing 'diss tracks'. While Sarkodie released Kanta, Manifest dropped godMC, sparking massive reactions online.

Mindful of the history between the two rappers, Tsikata addressed the question saying:

"You know what? You are trying to trap me, but I'll give you my answer."

The conversation was deep proving the attorney is well versed in matters surrounding the Ghanaian rap scene. In the course of the interview, the lawyer referenced Brown Paper Bag, a collaboration between Sarkodie and Manifest.

Despite acknowleging the two rappers were supremely talented, he made his preference clear, stating:

"I enjoy both of them. But of course, more of the time, I'm enjoying my son than anybody else."

The renowned lawyer mentioned Sarkodie amid hearty laughter when pushed to mention who, apart from his son, was his favourite musician.

Watch the video from the 123rd minute:

EL lists top 5 lyricists without Sarkodie

YEN.com.gh reported that EL had listed his top five lyricists from Ghana, pointing out Ko-Jo Cue, Manifest, Omar Sterling, Kev The Topic, and Obibinii.

The rapper said there was a difference between rappers and lyricists, stating that lyricists had deeper meanings to their words.

Many music lovers were surprised to see popular Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie omitted from EL's list of the country's best lyricists.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh