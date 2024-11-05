The government of Equatorial Guinea has taken swift action by suspending all officials implicated in a scandal involving over 400 private videos

The government of Equatorial Guinea has suspended all officials seen in a scandal involving Baltasar Ebang Engonga and his over 400 private videos circulating online.

Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue announced the government's decision on Monday, November 4, 2024.

Equatorial Guinea government suspends officials over Baltasar Engonga's videos. Photo source: @teonguema

Source: Twitter

In a statement on his official X (Twitter) account, @teonguema said in Spanish:

“Today we will proceed with the immediate suspension of all officials who have had sexual relations in the offices of the country's ministries. The Government will take severe measures against these acts, since it constitutes a flagrant violation of the Code of Conduct and the Public Ethics Law. This action is a decisive step in our policy of zero tolerance towards behaviours that undermine the integrity of the public service. Ethics and respect are fundamental in our administration, and we will not allow irresponsible behavior to compromise public trust. Responsibility and professionalism must be the pillars of our work as servants of the State.”

Baltasar Engonga in scandal with VIP partners

The decision comes in response to a series of explicit videos featuring Baltasar Ebang Engonga, the married director of the National Financial Investigation Agency (ANIF), filmed in compromising situations with multiple partners — including the wives of senior officials.

The footage, reportedly recorded within the finance ministry's office, has circulated widely on social media, prompting swift action from the authorities. He has already been arrested.

Reports in the Equatorial Guinea media indicate that Engonga is not being prosecuted for his affairs because they were consensual, but he is being investigated for possible transmission of STDs.

