Ghana Statistical Service recruitment 2021/2022: application, registration

If you have ever desired to work in any government parastatal, you might want to consider the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS). Although employment is not automatic, the process begins with meeting the requirements and following the laid down steps. So, how do you start the Ghana Statistical Service recruitment process?

The Ghana Statistical Service is a body mandated with surveying, analysing, and presenting statistical data for Ghanaians. It also leads the efficient production and management of quality official statistics based on international standards. This is achieved by working with competent staff for evidence-based decision-making in support of national development.

Ghana Statistical Service recruitment for 2021

Every staff member is required to offer strategic leadership, administrative, and technical direction aimed at achieving the overall mandate of the Service. Specifically, the following are the responsibilities expected to be carried out:

To advise the Ghanaian government and the Ghana Statistical Service Management Board on all matters about statistics

Coordination of the statistical information for the National Statistical System (NSS)

Collaboration and enhancement of government relationships with other agencies with that of the Ghana Statistical Service for the fulfilment of this mandate

The coordination of data collection, compilation, analysis, and publication

Conduction of statistical surveys in the country, including any census

Promotion of the effectiveness of statistics and stimulation of research activities in all fields that require the application of statistics

How do I apply for a statistical service in Ghana?

Whether you want to partake in the Ghana Population Census 2021 recruitment exercise, otherwise called the PHC 2021 recruitment, or the Ghana Statistical Service Population and Housing Census recruitment, the process is simple. The steps to follow are explained below:

Log in to the Ghana Statistical Service Recruitment portal for 2021 Click on the "New Application Process" button Fill in the necessary details, including your full name, functional email address, and the position you are applying for After filling the fields, click on the "Request Access" button to proceed.

Two people having a discussion. Photo: Scott Graham, unsplash.com

However, before you commence the process, ensure you have the following documents:

A minimum of WASSCE/SSCE or its equivalent.

Residential address including digital address.

Details of your employment status and experience (if available).

National identification document, including national passport and driving licence.

Most recent digital or electronic passport size picture with white background (not more than three months old).

Copy of most recent certificate.

Personal and emergency contact person’s phone numbers.

Is Ghana Statistical Service recruiting?

On the Service's official website, the only available recruitment information published there is on the Pre-Certification of Trainers for Censuses. This opportunity, however, opened between Sunday, 30th of August, 2020 and Friday, 23rd of October, 2020. By implication, there is no current recruitment exercise ongoing.

Notwithstanding, during the Ghana Population Census registration exercise, you can work as an enumerator or a Complete Count Champion (CCC).

For the 2021 Population and Housing Census, 75,000 Data Field Officers are needed for the exercise. The successful candidates are expected to work in or near where they live full-time during the ten days of training and the 28 days of data collection.

On the other hand, Complete Count Champions (CCC) are volunteers who will commit to the Census at the national, regional, district, or local government level. It could also be at the community level. Primarily, they are expected to increase awareness and motivate residents to participate and respond to the 2021 Census questions.

The Ghana Statistical Service recruitment exercise takes place frequently as new job vacancies arise. If you want to work with the Service, ensure you are updated with the latest information not to miss the next opportunity that opens up.

