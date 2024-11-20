Barcelona forward Raphinha has been handed penalty-taking duties for the national team ahead of Vinicius Junior

Vinicius had the chance to restore Brazil's lead against Venezuela but woefully fluffed his lines, including missing a rebound

Meanwhile, Raphinha initially was on target in that game, bending in a brilliant free-kick, but Venezuela responded to level the score

Brazil head coach Dorival Jr. has announced that Barcelona forward Raphinha will take over penalty-taking responsibilities for the national team.

The decision comes after Vinicius Jr., the Real Madrid star, missed a crucial penalty during Brazil’s recent 1-1 draw against Venezuela in a South American World Cup qualifier.

Raphinha, who impressed with a stunning free-kick in the same match, has earned the trust of Dorival to handle spot-kicks going forward.

According to Footboom, goalkeeper Rafael Romo anticipated his spot-kick and saved it, denying the 24-year-old a chance at redemption on the rebound as well.

The missed opportunity further highlights the winger’s struggles to translate his club success to the international arena.

And now Brazil has taken the decision to strip Vinicius of penalty duties and hand it to Raphinha.

“Raphinha and Vini were prepared for the penalties. It ended up happening that he (Vini) took the penalty, and if there is a penalty tomorrow, Raphinha will be the one taking it," Dorival said via Barca Blaugranes.

“What I see is that you only mature with experiences, going through situations in your life and career. It is the athlete who has to find the way individually. And collectively we, the technical committees, are there to help them.”

Raphinha's precision and composure have made him a reliable option for high-pressure situations.

This move highlights Brazil's focus on optimizing key moments in their World Cup qualifying campaign, as they aim to secure their spot in the 2026 tournament.

Raphinha's promotion to this role reflects not only his skill but also the depth of talent in Brazil's squad.

While Vinicius remains a vital part of the team, this shift emphasizes the competitive dynamics within the Seleção as they look to maintain high standards in international football.

The Real Madrid star, so often a game-changer at club level, failed to make an impact for the Selecao, leaving fans frustrated with his inconsistent national team performances.

