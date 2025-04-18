Afua Asantewaa, a popular Ghanaian media personality, and her daughters travelled to the US amid buzz around her singathon journey

The media personality was spotted bonding with her teenage daughter as they sang a Wendy Shay song during a stroll

The media personality has hinted at a third Guinness World Record attempt in New York’s Times Square

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian media personality Afua Asantewaa has shared heartwarming moments with her teenage daughter in the US.

On 16 April 2025, Afua Asantewaa and her daughters departed from Kotoka International Airport for the United States.

Afua Asantewaa bonds with her daughter after relocating to the US. Photo credit: @afuaasantewaasingathon/TikTok.

Source: UGC

After arriving in the North American country, Afua Asantewaa took a stroll along the street with her eldest daughter.

While on the stroll, the duo shared a lovely mother-and-daughter moment as they sang a song by Ghanaian singer Wendy Shay.

It is unclear what the purpose of the move is; however, Afua Asantewaa had earlier hinted at plans to embark on a singathon in the US.

In December 2023, Afua Asantewaa held a singathon event in Accra in a bid to break the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest individual singing marathon.

Afua Asantewaa embarks on a second GWR singathon attempt in Kumasi. Photo credit: Afua Asantewaa/Facebook.

Source: Twitter

However, her attempt was unsuccessful as the GWR disqualified her on the grounds of not fully adhering to its guidelines for the competition.

With unrelenting determination to break the GWR, the Ghanaian media personality embarked on a second attempt in Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region, in December 2024.

While the GWR is yet to release the results for the second singathon attempt, Afua Asantewaa recently indicated that she intends to hold a third one at New York’s Times Square.

Below is the video of Afua Asantewaa and her daughter chilling in the US:

Netizens react to Afua Asantewaa's video

Netizens who came across Afua Asantewaa’s video thronged the comments section, with many noting the striking resemblance between the two.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the comments below:

@oshanickdianaesco said:

"I don't know who the mother is and who the daughter is."

@xta_babs also said:

"Oh my goodness, this combo, I tap into this glory oooooooooo."

@venash45 commented:

"We are still waiting for the result from the Kumasi singathon, This lady is too smart. Anyway, it worked for her, enjoy.

@Ohemaa Asantewaa_Trish also commented:

"You make motherhood beautiful, I pray my daughter and I become like you."

@Nana Akua wrote:

"Teach your kids the ways of God as well. They are girls, they will need it. You won't always be around. Life is not all about modelling."

@PBNyarkoh@ also wrote:

"Beautiful am first here oo aunty Efua."

Afua Asantewaa addresses divorce concerns

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa voiced her displeasure over the comments surrounding her marriage.

In a video, the media personality lamented that some people are praying for her people to marriage to collapse.

Consequently, she warned those wishing for the collapse of her marriage to back off.

Netizens who took to the comments of the video urged Afua Asantewaa not to pay heed to the naysayers.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh