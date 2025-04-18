Ghanaian health professional Juliet Amoakohene has joined the list of fashionable politicians' wives in Ghana

Juliet Amoakohene has taken over the internet with her stylish looks, as her husband continues to impress Ghanaians after being appointed the Ashanti Regional Minister

Some social media users have commented on Dr Frank Amoakohene's beautiful wife's photos on Instagram

Ghanaian health professional who works at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in the Ashanti Region, Juliet Amoakohene, has become the style crush of the week after she posted her new photos on Instagram.

The beautiful wife of the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, was photographed in a custom-made kente gown for her latest photoshoot.

Ashanti Regional Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene's wife, Juliet Amoakohene, slays in a kente outfit. Photo credit: @julietamoakohene.

Juliet Amoakohene wore a three-quarter-sleeved kente blazer designed with glittering plain kente fabric and a four-shade kente fabric.

The creative director for Ghanaian female clothing, Lauren Couture used rhinestones to design the collar and shiny beads to embellish the top.

The style influencer paired it with a matching long skirt and rocked shiny pointed high heels to complete her look.

The celebrity mother looked simple and classy in long African braids hairstyle and mild makeup to elevate her look.

Frank Amoakohene's wife rocks a kente gown

Some social media users have commented on Juliet Amoakohene's flawless beauty. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

nanakwekuagyemang77

"You compliment your husband in any given way💯💯🙏.... you look and sound like a peaceful woman.. God bless you."

Janny kiiya

"Looking amazing...The designer did very good, but you carried the outfit so well💚."

Patricia

"Very very very beautiful 😍. The moment I saw your dress I knew where it was coming from...she's good at what she does....you rocked it beautifully."

prettydeladeladem stated:

"Chale, may grace continue to speak for you 🙏🥰."

WonderGod Foods stated:

"Future First Lady❤️❤️🤲🏼🤲🏼."

Mrs Tina Frema Nhyiraba Essel stated:

"Others used juju buh we use grace. Aww Grace over everything keep shining Ashanti Regional First Lady. I just love ur humbleness 🥰❤️and de smile alone is giving😊."

Agudie

"I pray one day u become the First Lady of Ghana 🙏🙏🙏🙏."

Maame Afua Yeboah

"My beautiful in-law God bless you our wife ❤️♥️❤️."

Nateki Couture stated:

"You were very eloquent and brilliant in all your interviews. well done lady. God bless you❤️❤️❤️."

Check out the photos below:

Frank Amoakohene's wife rocks an African print dress

Dr Frank Amoakohene's beautiful wife looked spectacular in an African print outfit at his ministerial vetting.

Juliet Amoakohene wore a white African print blazer and a stylish long skirt to the live broadcast event.

The celebrity mother accessorised her look with expensive earrings and a matching necklace while rocking a braids hairstyle.

Check out the photos below:

Frank Amoakohene dons kente

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the Regional Minister-designate for Ashanti's choice of outfit for his ministerial vetting.

Dr. Frank Amoakohene represented Asanteman by donning a specially designed kente suit that embodies the rich traditions and culture of Asanteman.

The lawmaker has received praise from several social media users for enlightening the country about his area.

