Popular YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon has ripped into Nigeria over their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification woes

Sheldon questioned Nigeria's favourite tagline 'African giants' after they failed to beat Zimbabwe in the recent qualifiers

With seven points from six games, the Super Eagles could miss out on the global showpiece in the United States, Canada and Mexico

Ghanaian content creator Kwadwo Sheldon has reignited the long-standing football rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria, taking a playful swipe at the Super Eagles after their underwhelming performance in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Sheldon turned to Instagram to poke fun at Nigeria’s predicament, highlighting their precarious qualification status despite picking up four points from two games.

Although a tally of four from six appears respectable on the surface, it leaves the three-time African champions languishing in fourth place in Group C, raising doubts about their path to the tournament in North America.

Kwadwo Sheldon made mockery of Nigeria's struggles in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



Nigeria’s stuttering campaign

Struggling to find their rhythm, the Super Eagles entered matchday five without a single victory in the qualifiers.

That changed when Victor Osimhen led the charge in a 2-0 win over Rwanda, netting both goals to finally put Nigeria on the board.

However, the victory did little to improve their standing, with just seven points from six matches keeping them far from the summit.

With a chance to build momentum, Nigeria, now under the guidance of French-Malian tactician Eric Chelle, hosted Zimbabwe in Uyo.

Nigeria could miss back-to-back World Cup tournaments after failing to qualify for the Mundial in 2022.



The encounter saw the home side dominate possession, carving out opportunities but failing to break the deadlock for much of the game.

Eventually, Osimhen delivered in the 74th minute, sending the packed stadium into raptures.

Just when it seemed Nigeria would edge closer to contention, disaster struck in stoppage time.

According to Soccer24, substitute Tawanda Chirewa stunned the crowd with a late equaliser, forcing the game to a 1-1 draw.

The result dealt another blow to the Super Eagles’ campaign, leaving them six points adrift of leaders South Africa with four games remaining.

A complicated road to the World Cup

While South Africa leads the group, second-placed Rwanda and third-placed Benin are only marginally ahead of Nigeria with eight points apiece.

Despite the deficit, Nigeria’s fate remains in their hands, but the margin for error is razor-thin.

Winning all their remaining fixtures is now imperative, either to claim the group’s automatic qualification spot or navigate the tricky playoff phase.

Adding another layer of uncertainty, South Africa faces a legal dispute regarding the eligibility of Teboho Mokoena in their match against Lesotho, as noted by the BBC.

If found guilty, Bafana Bafana could be docked points, potentially altering the standings. Even in that scenario, the Super Eagles must still secure a crucial away victory against South Africa in the return leg.

Sheldon’s banter ignites social media

Amid the mounting pressure on Nigeria, Kwadwo Sheldon seized the moment to mock the ‘African giants’ label often associated with the Super Eagles.

He questioned whether they truly deserved the title, given their struggles in a qualification group where they were expected to dominate.

His jab sparked reactions from fans, with many joining the banter:

@menz_gold__wrote:

"Nigerians will say AFCON is better than the World Cup soon 😂😂"

@jadej_oel added:

"The Eagle 🦅 has fallen 😂😂"

@freshlincks_ summed up:

"Let them focus on Grammys and Afrobeats 😂😂😂😂 the World Cup dier make dem forget 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂"

Black Stars fans celebrate Ghana's win vs Madagascar

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars fans took to social media to celebrate Ghana's emphatic victory over Madagascar.

The four-time African champions are now on the verge of securing a spot at the FIFA World Cup following their latest triumph.

