Award-winning gospel musicians Celestine Donkor and Diana Hamilton have collaborated on a new project

The talented musicians in the gospel fraternity wore elegant matching outfits for the official shoot for the song

Social media users have commented on the official artwork for the collab, which was trending on social media

Ghanaian gospel musician Celestine Donkor has made headlines after releasing artwork for her new song featuring Diana Hamilton.

The award-winning singer, famous for ministering and performing in her local dialect, Ewe, has set the internet ablaze with the title of her new song.

Celestine Donkor teams up with Diana Hamilton on her new project. Photo credits: @dianaantwihamilton and @celestinedonkormusic.

This is a deliberate effort to promote her local language and educate her fans on the basic words for easy conversation.

Celestine Donkor and Diana Hamilton looked perfect in matching two-piece outfits. The style influencers wore white long-sleeve shirts and matching tailored-to-fit pants that highlighted their curves.

The famous gospel stars looked effortlessly chic in coloured frontal lace hairstyles and heavy makeup to complement their looks.

Celestine Donkor shared the post on Instagram with this caption:

"THOU SHALL NOT MISS THE CAPTIONS: It's a great pleasure and honour to join Grace with my sis @dianaantwihamilton as we declare the praises of our "AKORFALA-COMFORTER" Dropping on 1st April sharp!."

The gospel artist described the process as a beautiful journey.

"I am even more excited about the unity of spirit we both had right from the beginning of the idea of doing this song with her, to how the song message simply resonated with her, to the beautiful studio time, to the long, stressful video shoot at different locations with entire team and crew.

"My favourite part was last night, when I texted Diana on WhatsApp, I was like "sis, the flyer is going out 2moro o, let's bear up in prayer" and she said " Trusting God to use this song to bless the world" then I replied "that is my heart's cry"."

"#AKORFALA (COMFORTER) is indeed here to bless! And I know our God will do more than we prayed for. Kindly pray with us 🙏."

Celestine Donkor teams up with Diana Hamilton

Some social media users have commented on Celestine Donkor's post on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

dianaantwihamilton stated:

"To say I'm excited is an understatement. Thanks for the opportunity sis. Let's goooo!"

mzzsaya stated:

"The collaboration we’ve been waiting for 🔥🔥"

adwoa_dansoaaa stated:

"Eishhhh to have Diana and Celestine on one song ? It’s a hiiiiiiiiiiiiiitttttt meeeeehhhnnn💃🏿💃🏿💃🏿💃🏿💃🏿. We love it already 🥰🥰"

wills_dee2 stated:

"Awwww I haven’t heard the song but knowing my Mami Diana being on it is a banger. We are blessed to have the two of you on one song. God bless you Mama @celestinedonkormusic. I’m so happy about this 💃🏿💃🏿"

fakanbong stated:

"Vocals, poetry, lyrics, visuals (@dianaantwihamilton will make you slay in Christ proper proper), duets. I just can't wait @celestinedonkormusic."

Check out the photos below:

Celestine Donkor rocks a white gown

Gospel musician Celestine Donkor also looked exquisite in a puff-sleeved white gown to perform at a recent program.

The beauty goddess wore a frontal lace hairstyle and heavy makeup that complemented her skin tone.

Check out the photos below:

Celestine Donkor talks about Ewe men

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Celestine Donkor explaining that she didn't want to marry Ewe men with long names.

She made this announcement in an exclusive interview with Cookie Tee on the Today Women's show on TV3.

Celestine Donkor's remarks stirred reactions from social media users after the network shared a snippet online.

