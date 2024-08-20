King Paluta Reacts To Video Of Church Members Enjoying His Song In Church: "This Is Impact"
- A set of Ghanaian church members were delighted to jam to sing King Paluta's Makoma during their service
- The video comes after a catholic priest landed in trouble for referencing the song's lyrics while officiating a wedding mass
- King Paluta shared a hilarious take on the trend of Ghanaians singing his infectious hit songs in church
Ghanaian hiplife artiste King Paluta is riding one of the biggest waves of his music career after winning the 2024 TGMA Best New Artiste of the Year.
His latest single, Makoma, which was adjudged the most streamed song in Africa shortly after its release, has become a fan favourite.
A new video of Ghanaians singing King Paluta's Makoma during a church service has refueled the conversation about the song's impact.
King Paluta shares his reaction
The video of Ghanaians heartily singing King Paluta's song at church has gained significant traction on social media. King Paluta reacted to the video by saying,
"Make nobody write apology letter come again o."
His remarks were in reference to a catholic priest who was moved to sing the second verse of his song Aseda while preaching forgiveness to a new couple.
Ghanaians speak on King Paluta's church fans
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to the video of King Paluta's church fans jamming to Makoma.
bigmarriott said:
"Chale chale let’s respect the holy sanctuary of God… this is not right.. church is for holy sanctimony not entertainment. If you want to have fun, go to the club!!!"
godwin_brown00 wrote:
"You’re singing this song in the church and you are happy 😢😢"
gentil_george_official remarked:
"The instrumentalists too dey play the thing well ohhh😂😂😂😂😂"
huncho4r added:
"I don't even know what to say 🥲, maybe our gospel musicians are not relevant and releasing these days and they got no option too, you can't blame them bro 😭😭😭😂😂😂"
Priest who sang King Paluta's song apologises
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a letter signed by Reverend Father Peter Twumasi, the Catholic priest who sang King Paluta's song during mass, had appeared online.
In the letter addressed to the National Liturgical Commission, the priest apologised, saying he let his guard down.
