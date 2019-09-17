A video has emerged of a lady dancing with a groom at an Islamic traditional marriage ceremony

The clip captures the unidentified lady grinding and twerking on the newly-married man with excitement

The official bride to the groom tactfully joins them to send off the other lady from the dance floor

A video making the rounds on social media shows a bride swiftly moving to save her marriage after a lady took to the dance floor to twerk on her husband.

During the couple’s dance, the man was captured in gentle dance moves when the lady moved from her sitting place to dance with the newly-married man.

The unidentified lady who appeared harmless first started with what one could say were decent dance steps, genuinely having fun while entertaining the guests.

Seconds into the video, the lady accelerates her dance moves, quickly turns her backside for the married man, and starts twerking on him.

She further bends to her knees to own the couple’s dance flow like she was the new-wedded bride.

However, she would soon know who really the guest was and who the bride was when the groom’s bride swiftly took charge of the dancing floor and tactfully sent her off the dance floor.

