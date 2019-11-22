Twins often experience or are always being asked if they have the ability to sense each other’s emotions and whether or not they share the same soul.

Beyond telepathy stereotypes, they are undoubtedly adorable people. For people who shared a womb, twins may often be mistaken for each other, especially when they both end up in the same schools.

Ashesi University caught up with five sets of twins and asked them to share insights on how they navigate life on campus.

Powerful Photos of 5 Different Sets of Twins at Ashesi University Break the Internet

YEN.com.gh features adorable photos of these lovely twins.

1: Bright and Albert Okyere:

Bright and Albert shared their passion for table tennis.

2: Michael and Kristen Agyeman-Prempeh:

As Engineering students, Mike and Krysten don’t let their classes get in the way of spending time together. Although they both have different class schedules, they often find ways to see or meet each other.

3: Perry & Percy Patterson:

Perry and Percy have had their fair share of ‘growing up’ at Ashesi.

4: Esi P and Esi K Apenteng Gyamerah:

In Ghana, twins can sometimes be named ‘Panyin’ (for the twin born first depending on the tribe), and ‘Kakra’ (for the twin born second depending on the tribe). Which is what the ‘P’ and ‘K’ in Esi and Esi’s names stand for. Known around campus as Esi P and Esi K, these twins often bond over their shared taste in music.

5: Aseda and Ayeyi Mills-Robertson:

Although Aseda and Ayeyi are fraternal twins, their friends still mix them up half the time.

Source: Yen