DJ Switch shared a new video on her Instagram page, and many Ghanaians were impressed by how quickly she had grown

In the video, the former Talented Kidz winner wore a grey jean dress and happily jammed to a parody song with a broad smile on her face

In the comments section of the video, her followers and admirers pointed out how great she looked, with some even claiming she had the potential to be a beauty queen

Former Talented Kidz winner DJ Switch has impressed many Ghanaians with a new video shared on her Instagram page.

In the video, she jammed to a parody song while wearing a grey jean dress and sporting a short afro. Her smile and vibe caught the attention of her followers, who praised her for her growth.

Fans in the comments section were quick to point out how great she looked, with some even suggesting that she had the potential to be a beauty queen.

DJ Switch’s rise to fame began in 2017 when she auditioned for TV3 Talented Kidz at just nine years old. After a competitive contest, she was crowned the winner.

Since then, DJ Switch has continued to rise in her career. She has achieved numerous milestones and has become one of the most recognised young talents from Ghana.

DJ Switch warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

wezzomediavisuals07 said:

"Shine brighter than anything beautiful."

kweku7427 commented:

"I love how you smile my girl ❤️❤️❤️ #switchup."

opare.amanda_ said:

"How many times have you heard people tell you that you look like them."

barontettey reacted:

"Up and coming Ghana beauty Queen!"

kyle_fynn_chillign commented:

"That's what I am talking abt, feminine behavior and plz try to dress like this, u look lovely and splendid."

Enock Darko bonds with his wife

Another former Talented Kidz star became the topic of discussion on social media recently after he tied the knot.

YEN.com.gh reported that shortly after the wedding, Enock Darko and his wife did not hold back from public displays of affection.

In a new video that has gone viral, the pair bonded much to the awe of many Ghanaians who commended them in the comments section.

