Meet the top 30 richest singers in the world in 2024
The music industry has seen several extraordinarily influential and successful persons throughout history, ranging from famous vocalists to inventive producers. Their tunes captivate audiences, and their lyrics touch the emotions of millions. These performers have not only changed the music you listen to, but they have also made a lot of money doing it. But who are the world's richest singers in 2024?
We used data from Forbes, Celebrity Net Worth, and other online sources to determine the richest singers in the world. We also considered their popularity, influence, and success in the music industry.
Top 30 richest singers in the world
Music enthusiasts worldwide turn to lyricists, composers, and vocalists to create songs that touch their hearts and let them feel the music at its roots. What singer has the highest net worth? Here is a list of the richest singers in the world as of 2024.
1. Rihanna
- Full name: Robyn Rihanna Fenty
- Date of birth: 20 February 1988
- Age: 36 years old (as of 2024)
- Net worth: $1.4 billion
Rihanna is a renowned singer, entrepreneur, and actress from Barbados. She is one of the most successful entertainers of the twenty-first century. Some of her well-known songs are Diamonds, Umbrella, and Stay. One of the richest female singers, Rihanna, has an estimated net worth of $1.4 billion.
2. Taylor Swift
- Full name: Taylor Alison Swift
- Date of birth: 13 December 1989
- Age: 34 years old (as of May 2024)
- Net worth: $1.1 billion
Is Taylor Swift the richest singer? She is one of the richest female singers in the world. Taylor is a popular singer-songwriter from the United States. Taylor has a large fan base and has significantly impacted popular culture, politics, and the music industry through songwriting, creativity, business ownership, and advocacy. Taylor's net worth is $1.1 billion.
3. Herb Alpert
- Full name: Herb Alpert
- Date of birth: 31 March 1935
- Age: 89 years old (as of 2024)
- Net worth: $850 million
Who is the richest singer in the world? Herb Alpert is an American trumpet player who founded Herb Alpert & the Tijuana Brass in the 1960s. In the same decade, he and Jerry Moss created A&M Records together. Herb has 28 albums that have charted on the US Billboard 200. His net worth is alleged to be $850 million, making him among the wealthiest singers of all time globally.
4. Madonna
- Full name: Madonna Louise Ciccone
- Date of birth: 16 August 1958
- Age: 65 years old (as of May 2024)
- Net worth: $850 million
Madonna is a well-known singer, songwriter, and actress from the United States. She is credited as the "Queen of Pop" for her constant reinvention and variety in music production, composition, and visual presentation. Her net worth is alleged to be $850 million.
5. Celine Dion
- Full name: Céline Marie Claudette Dion
- Date of birth: 30 March 1968
- Age: 56 years (as of 2024)
- Net worth: $800 million
Céline Dion is a renowned singer from Canada. She is known as the "Queen of Power Ballads" because of her forceful and technically proficient vocals. Her music has included elements of rock, pop, gospel, R&B, and classical music. Céline has an alleged net worth of $800 million.
6. Selena Gomez
- Full name: Selena Marie Gomez
- Date of birth: 22 July 1992
- Age: 31 years old (as of May 2024)
- Net worth: $800 million
Selena Gomez is an American actress, singer-songwriter, producer, and entrepreneur. She commenced her career as a young actress, appearing in the kids television series Barney & Friends from 2002 until 2004. Gomez rose to stardom after starring as Alex Russo on Wizards of Waverly Place from 2007 to 2012. Her net worth is alleged to be $800 million.
7. Beyoncé
- Full name: Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter
- Date of birth: 4 September 1981
- Age: 42 years old (as of 2024)
- Net worth: $800 million
Beyoncé is a renowned musician, songwriter, and entrepreneur from the United States. One of the richest R&B singers, she is known as "Queen Bey" and is regarded as a notable cultural personality of the twenty-first century. Rolling Stone declared her one of the most influential vocalists of all time. Beyoncé's net worth is $800 million.
8. Dolly Parton
- Full name: Dolly Rebecca Parton
- Date of birth: 19 January 1946
- Age: 78 years old (as of 2024)
- Net worth: $650 million
Dolly Parton is a well-known singer-songwriter, actress, and philanthropist from the United States. She is best known for her decades-long profession in country music. After becoming a successful songwriter for others, Dolly released her first album, Hello, I'm Dolly, in 1967. One of the richest country singers, Dolly's net worth is alleged to be $650 million.
9. Julio Iglesias
- Full name: Julio José Iglesias de la Cueva
- Date of birth: 23 September 1943
- Age: 80 years old (as of May 2024)
- Net worth: $600 million
Julio Iglesias is a singer, songwriter, and former professional football player from Spain. He is regarded as the world's highest-grossing Spanish singer and one of the best-selling musicians ever. Julio has an alleged net worth of $600 million.
10. Gloria Estefan
- Full name: Gloria María Milagrosa Estefan
- Date of birth: 1 September 1957
- Age: 66 years old (as of May 2024)
- Net worth: $500 million
Gloria Estefan is a well-known Cuban-American musician, actress, and entrepreneur. She has a Presidential Medal of Freedom and eight Grammy Awards and has been ranked one of the top 100 singers of all time by Billboard and VH1. Gloria's net worth is $500 million.
11. Victoria Beckham
- Full name: Victoria Caroline Beckham OBE
- Date of birth: 17 April 1974
- Age: 50 years old (as of 2024)
- Net worth: $450 million
Victoria Beckham is a British singer, fashion designer, and television host. She rose to fame in the 1990s as part of the Spice Girls. Following the Spice Girls split in 2001, Victoria released her first solo album, which yielded two UK Top 10 singles. She has an alleged net worth of $450 million.
12. Barbra Streisand
- Full name: Barbara Joan "Barbra" Streisand
- Date of birth: 24 April 1942
- Age: 82 years old (as of 2014)
- Net worth: $400 million
Barbara Streisand is a multitalented actress, singer, songwriter, producer, and director from the United States. With a six-decade profession, she has succeeded in various entertainment industries, including becoming one of the first performers to get an Emmy, Oscar, Grammy, and Tony Award. Barbara's net worth is $400 million.
13. Garth Brooks
- Full name: Troyal Garth Brooks
- Date of birth: 7 February 1962
- Age: 62 years old (as of 2024)
- Net worth: $400 million
Garth Brooks is a famous singer and songwriter in country music. His incorporation of pop and rock aspects into the genre has earned him enormous popularity, especially in the United States. Brooks's alleged net worth is $400 million.
14. Jennifer Lopez
- Full name: Jennifer Lynn Affleck
- Date of birth: 24 July 1969
- Age: 54 years old (as of May 2024)
- Net worth: $400 million
Jennifer Lopez is a multitalented performer from the United States of America. Known as the "Queen of Dance," she is considered one of the most prominent entertainers of her generation. Lopez has broken down the boundaries for Latino Americans in Hollywood and has helped fuel the Latin pop genre in music. Her net worth is alleged to be $400 million.
15. Johnny Mathis
- Full name: John Royce Mathis
- Date of birth: 30 September 1935
- Age: 88 years old (as of 2024)
- Net worth: $400 million
John Mathis is a famous American singer. He began his musical journey with standard songs and rose to prominence as an album performer, with several dozen albums going gold or platinum and 73 reaching the Billboard charts. His net worth is alleged to be $400 million.
16. Katy Perry
- Full name: Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson,
- Date of birth: 25 October 1984
- Age: 39 years old (as of May 2024)
- Net worth: $400 million
Katy Perry is a famous singer, songwriter, and television personality from the United States. She has been nicknamed the "Queen of Camp" by Vogue and Rolling Stone due to her influence on modern pop music and her camp approach. She has an alleged net worth of 400 million.
17. Shania Twain
- Full name: Eilleen Regina "Shania" Twain
- Date of birth: 28 August 1965
- Age: 58 years old (as of May 2024)
- Net worth: $400 million
Shania Twain is a Canadian composer and singer. She has distributed over 100 million records, making her one of the most successful entertainers of all time and the greatest-selling female performer in country music history. Her success earned her numerous titles, including "Queen of Country Pop." Shania's net worth is alleged to be $400 million.
18. Trisha Yearwood
- Full name: Patricia Lynn Yearwood
- Date of birth: 19 September 1964
- Age: 59 years old as (May 2024)
- Net worth: $400 million
Trisha Yearwood is a female country singer from the United States. Her 1991 breakthrough single, She's in Love with the Boy, peaked at number one on the Billboard Country Singles chart, propelling her to stardom. Trisha's net worth is alleged to be $400 million.
19. Cher
- Full name: Cherilyn Sarkisian
- Date of birth: 20 May 1946
- Age: 78 years old (as of 2024)
- Net worth: $360 million
Cher is a well-known American singer, actress, and television personality. She has been described as reflecting female sovereignty in a male-dominated field. Cher is famous for her unusual contralto singing voice, working in various entertainment fields, and experimenting with different styles and appearances. She has an alleged net worth of $360 million.
20. Mariah Carey
- Full name: Mariah Carey
- Date of birth: 27 March 1969
- Age: 55 years old (as of 2024)
- Net worth: $350 million
Mariah Carey is a multitalented American singer, songwriter, and actress. She is a significant character in popular music, recognised for her melismatic singing style, five-octave vocal range, and distinctive use of the whistle register. Mariah Carey's net worth is $350 million.
21. George Strait
- Full name: George Harvey Strait Sr.
- Date of birth: 18 May 1952
- Age: 72 years old (as of 2024)
- Net worth: $300 million
George Strait is a country music singer, actor, songwriter, and producer from the United States. Strait is recognised for inventing the neotraditional country style in the 1980s. He is known for his realistic cowboy persona and roots-oriented sound at a time when country-pop crossover acts ruled the Nashville music scene. Her alleged net worth is $300 million.
22. Justin Bieber
- Full name: Justin Drew Bieber
- Date of birth: 1 March 1994
- Age: 30 years old (as of 2024)
- Net worth: $300 million
Justin Bieber is a renowned Canadian musician. He is considered a pop legend and is well-known for his musical performances across genres. He rose to prominence after releasing his first extended play (EP), My World (2009), which received global commercial success and cemented his status as a famous teen superstar. Justin has an alleged net worth of $300 million.
23. Lady Gaga
- Full name: Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta
- Date of birth: 28 March 1986
- Age: 38 years old (as of 2024)
- Net worth: $300 million
Lady Gaga is a renowned singer, songwriter, and actor from the United States. Gaga began performing as a teenager, performing at open mic nights and appearing in school musicals. She completed Collaborative Arts Project 21 before quitting to pursue a musical career. Gaga has an alleged net worth of $300 million.
24. Plácido Domingo
- Full name: José Plácido Domingo Embil
- Date of birth: 21 January 1941
- Age: 83 years old (as of 2024)
- Net worth: $300 million
Plácido Domingo is a renowned conductor, Spanish opera singer, and arts administrator. He has released over a hundred complete operas and is well-known for his flexibility. He frequently performs in French, Italian, English, Spanish, German, and Russian at the world's most prominent opera houses. Plácido's net worth is alleged to be $300 million.
25. Shakira
- Full name: Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll
- Date of birth: 2 February 1977
- Age: 47 years old (as of 2024)
- Net worth: $300 million
Shakira is a Colombian vocalist and composer. She was born and raised in Barranquilla and has been dubbed the "Queen of Latin Music" due to her musical range. Shakira began recording with Sony Music Colombia when she was 13 years old. She is worth $300 million.
26. The Weeknd
- Full name: Abel Makkonen Tesfaye
- Date of birth: 16 February 1990
- Age: 34 years old (as of 2024)
- Net worth: $300 million
The Weeknd is a singer and songwriter from Canada. He is well-known for his unique artistic reinventions, music production, and distinctive usage of the falsetto register. Abel started releasing songs anonymously in 2009. The Weeknd's net worth is alleged to be $300 million.
27. Tom Jones
- Full name: Sir Thomas Jones Woodward OBE
- Date of birth: 7 June 1940
- Age: 83 years old (as of May 2024)
- Net worth: $300 million
Tom Jones is a well-known Welsh vocalist. His musical journey commenced with a string of top-ten successes in the 1960s, and he has toured extensively since then, including concerts in Las Vegas from 1967 to 2011. AllMusic describes his voice as a "full-throated, robust baritone." Jones has an alleged net worth of $300 million.
28. Dhani Harrison
- Full name: Dhani Harrison
- Date of birth: 1 August 1978
- Age: 45 years old (as of May 2024)
- Net worth: $275 million
Dhani Harrison is an English-American composer, musician, and talented singer-songwriter. He made his professional début by helping record his dad's final album, Brainwashed, which he completed with the help of Jeff Lynne after his dad died in November 2001. He has an alleged net worth of $275 million.
29. Bette Midler
- Full name: Bette Midler
- Date of birth: 1 December 1945
- Age: 78 years old (as of May 2024)
- Net worth: $250 million
- Bette Midler is a multitalented American performer, author, and comedian. Throughout her five-decade career, she has won numerous awards, including three Grammys, four Golden Globes, two Tony Awards, three Primetime Emmys, and a Kennedy Centre Honour. Her net worth is alleged to be $250 million.
30. Diana Ross
- Full name: Diana Ross
- Date of birth: 26 March 1944
- Age: 80 years old (as of 2024)
- Net worth: $250 million
Diana Ross is a famous American singer and actress. She was the main vocalist of The Supremes, Motown's dominant act in the 1960s and one of the top-selling female groups. Diana has an alleged net worth of $250 million.
Who are the top 10 richest female singers?
Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Madonna, Celine Dion, Selena Gomez, Beyoncé, Dolly Parton, Victoria Beckham, Barbra Streisand, and Gloria Estefan are among the richest female musicians in the world.
Who is the richest female singer?
Rihanna, a renowned singer, entrepreneur, and actress, is the richest female singer in the world. She has a net worth of $1.4 billion.
Who is the highest-paid singer?
According to Forbes magazine, Sting, an English musician, activist and actor, is the highest-paid musician with $210 million.
The above list of the richest singers in the world is a testament to how lucrative the music industry is. Many of these musicians earn their income through live performances, music streaming, royalties, concerts, YouTube, and merchandise sales.
