Meet the top 30 richest singers in the world in 2024

The music industry has seen several extraordinarily influential and successful persons throughout history, ranging from famous vocalists to inventive producers. Their tunes captivate audiences, and their lyrics touch the emotions of millions. These performers have not only changed the music you listen to, but they have also made a lot of money doing it. But who are the world's richest singers in 2024?

Singer Julio Iglesias (L), Rihanna (M), and Tom Jones (R) are among the richest singers globally. Photo: Victor Chavez, Tristar Media, Emma McIntyre (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

We used data from Forbes, Celebrity Net Worth, and other online sources to determine the richest singers in the world. We also considered their popularity, influence, and success in the music industry.

Top 30 richest singers in the world

Music enthusiasts worldwide turn to lyricists, composers, and vocalists to create songs that touch their hearts and let them feel the music at its roots. What singer has the highest net worth? Here is a list of the richest singers in the world as of 2024.

Singer Networth Rihanna $1.4 billion Taylor Swift $1.1 billion Herb Alpert $850 million Madonna $850 million Celine Dion $800 million Selena Gomez $800 million Beyoncé $800 million Dolly Parton $650 million Julio Iglesias $600 million Gloria Estefan $500 million Victoria Beckham $450 million Barbra Streisand $400 million Garth Brooks $400 million Jennifer Lopez $400 million Johnny Mathis $400 million Katy Perry $400 million Shania Twain $400 million Trisha Yearwood $400 million Cher $360 million Mariah Carey $350 million George Strait $300 million Justin Bieber $300 million Lady Gaga $300 million Plácido Domingo $300 million Shakira $300 million

1. Rihanna

Rihanna attends the FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty Earth Tone Launch Party at Tobacco Dock on 17 April 2024 in London, England. Photo: Neil Mockford

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Robyn Rihanna Fenty

Robyn Rihanna Fenty Date of birth: 20 February 1988

20 February 1988 Age: 36 years old (as of 2024)

36 years old (as of 2024) Net worth: $1.4 billion

Rihanna is a renowned singer, entrepreneur, and actress from Barbados. She is one of the most successful entertainers of the twenty-first century. Some of her well-known songs are Diamonds, Umbrella, and Stay. One of the richest female singers, Rihanna, has an estimated net worth of $1.4 billion.

2. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift performs at Melbourne Cricket Ground on 16 February 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: Graham Denholm

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Taylor Alison Swift

Taylor Alison Swift Date of birth: 13 December 1989

13 December 1989 Age: 34 years old (as of May 2024)

34 years old (as of May 2024) Net worth: $1.1 billion

Is Taylor Swift the richest singer? She is one of the richest female singers in the world. Taylor is a popular singer-songwriter from the United States. Taylor has a large fan base and has significantly impacted popular culture, politics, and the music industry through songwriting, creativity, business ownership, and advocacy. Taylor's net worth is $1.1 billion.

3. Herb Alpert

Herb Alpert visits the SiriusXM Studios on 6 September 2017 in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Herb Alpert

Herb Alpert Date of birth: 31 March 1935

31 March 1935 Age: 89 years old (as of 2024)

89 years old (as of 2024) Net worth: $850 million

Who is the richest singer in the world? Herb Alpert is an American trumpet player who founded Herb Alpert & the Tijuana Brass in the 1960s. In the same decade, he and Jerry Moss created A&M Records together. Herb has 28 albums that have charted on the US Billboard 200. His net worth is alleged to be $850 million, making him among the wealthiest singers of all time globally.

4. Madonna

Madonna speaks on stage at the 65th Grammy Awards, held at the Crytpo.com Arena on 5 February 2023. Photo: Robert Gauthier

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Madonna Louise Ciccone

Madonna Louise Ciccone Date of birth: 16 August 1958

16 August 1958 Age: 65 years old (as of May 2024)

65 years old (as of May 2024) Net worth: $850 million

Madonna is a well-known singer, songwriter, and actress from the United States. She is credited as the "Queen of Pop" for her constant reinvention and variety in music production, composition, and visual presentation. Her net worth is alleged to be $850 million.

5. Celine Dion

Celine Dion speaks onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on 4 February 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Céline Marie Claudette Dion

Céline Marie Claudette Dion Date of birth: 30 March 1968

30 March 1968 Age: 56 years (as of 2024)

56 years (as of 2024) Net worth: $800 million

Céline Dion is a renowned singer from Canada. She is known as the "Queen of Power Ballads" because of her forceful and technically proficient vocals. Her music has included elements of rock, pop, gospel, R&B, and classical music. Céline has an alleged net worth of $800 million.

6. Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez is seen at "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on 23 February 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: RB/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Selena Marie Gomez

Selena Marie Gomez Date of birth: 22 July 1992

22 July 1992 Age: 31 years old (as of May 2024)

31 years old (as of May 2024) Net worth: $800 million

Selena Gomez is an American actress, singer-songwriter, producer, and entrepreneur. She commenced her career as a young actress, appearing in the kids television series Barney & Friends from 2002 until 2004. Gomez rose to stardom after starring as Alex Russo on Wizards of Waverly Place from 2007 to 2012. Her net worth is alleged to be $800 million.

7. Beyoncé

Beyonce accepts the award for Best R&B Performance at the 63rd Grammy Awards outside Staples Center. Photo: Robert Gauthier

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter

Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter Date of birth: 4 September 1981

4 September 1981 Age: 42 years old (as of 2024)

42 years old (as of 2024) Net worth: $800 million

Beyoncé is a renowned musician, songwriter, and entrepreneur from the United States. One of the richest R&B singers, she is known as "Queen Bey" and is regarded as a notable cultural personality of the twenty-first century. Rolling Stone declared her one of the most influential vocalists of all time. Beyoncé's net worth is $800 million.

8. Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton attends the Dolly! All Access Pop-Up Store Preview & Press Conference at The Star in Frisco on 9 May 2023 in Frisco, Texas. Photo: Sam Hodde

Source: UGC

Full name: Dolly Rebecca Parton

Dolly Rebecca Parton Date of birth: 19 January 1946

19 January 1946 Age: 78 years old (as of 2024)

78 years old (as of 2024) Net worth: $650 million

Dolly Parton is a well-known singer-songwriter, actress, and philanthropist from the United States. She is best known for her decades-long profession in country music. After becoming a successful songwriter for others, Dolly released her first album, Hello, I'm Dolly, in 1967. One of the richest country singers, Dolly's net worth is alleged to be $650 million.

9. Julio Iglesias

Julio Iglesias performs live on stage at the Royal Albert Hall on 13 May 2014 in London, England. Photo: Samir Hussein

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Julio José Iglesias de la Cueva

Julio José Iglesias de la Cueva Date of birth: 23 September 1943

23 September 1943 Age: 80 years old (as of May 2024)

80 years old (as of May 2024) Net worth: $600 million

Julio Iglesias is a singer, songwriter, and former from Spain. He is regarded as the world's highest-grossing Spanish singer and one of the best-selling musicians ever. Julio has an alleged net worth of $600 million.

10. Gloria Estefan

Gloria Estefan on 16 October 2023. Photo: Nathan Congleton

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Gloria María Milagrosa Estefan

Gloria María Milagrosa Estefan Date of birth: 1 September 1957

1 September 1957 Age: 66 years old (as of May 2024)

66 years old (as of May 2024) Net worth: $500 million

Gloria Estefan is a well-known Cuban-American musician, actress, and entrepreneur. She has a Presidential Medal of Freedom and eight Grammy Awards and has been ranked one of the top 100 singers of all time by Billboard and VH1. Gloria's net worth is $500 million.

11. Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham at the premiere of "Lola" at the Regency Bruin Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on 3 February 2024. Photo: Michael Buckner

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Victoria Caroline Beckham OBE

Victoria Caroline Beckham OBE Date of birth: 17 April 1974

17 April 1974 Age: 50 years old (as of 2024)

50 years old (as of 2024) Net worth: $450 million

Victoria Beckham is a British singer, fashion designer, and television host. She rose to fame in the 1990s as part of the Spice Girls. Following the Spice Girls split in 2001, Victoria released her first solo album, which yielded two UK Top 10 singles. She has an alleged net worth of $450 million.

12. Barbra Streisand

Barbra Streisand attended Tribeca Talks: Storytellers: Barbra Streisand With Robert Rodriguez during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival on 29 April 2017 in New York City. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo.

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Barbara Joan "Barbra" Streisand

Barbara Joan "Barbra" Streisand Date of birth: 24 April 1942

24 April 1942 Age: 82 years old (as of 2014)

82 years old (as of 2014) Net worth: $400 million

Barbara Streisand is a multitalented actress, singer, songwriter, producer, and director from the United States. With a six-decade profession, she has succeeded in various entertainment industries, including becoming one of the first performers to get an Emmy, Oscar, Grammy, and Tony Award. Barbara's net worth is $400 million.

13. Garth Brooks

Co-host Garth Brooks speaks onstage during the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on 11 May 2023 in Frisco, Texas. Photo: Theo Wargo

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Troyal Garth Brooks

Troyal Garth Brooks Date of birth: 7 February 1962

7 February 1962 Age: 62 years old (as of 2024)

62 years old (as of 2024) Net worth: $400 million

Garth Brooks is a famous singer and songwriter in country music. His incorporation of pop and rock aspects into the genre has earned him enormous popularity, especially in the United States. Brooks's alleged net worth is $400 million.

14. Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez attends the "ATLAS" photo call on 4 May 2024 in New York City. Photo: John Nacion

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jennifer Lynn Affleck

Jennifer Lynn Affleck Date of birth: 24 July 1969

24 July 1969 Age: 54 years old (as of May 2024)

54 years old (as of May 2024) Net worth: $400 million

Jennifer Lopez is a multitalented performer from the United States of America. Known as the "Queen of Dance," she is considered one of the most prominent entertainers of her generation. Lopez has broken down the boundaries for Latino Americans in Hollywood and has helped fuel the Latin pop genre in music. Her net worth is alleged to be $400 million.

15. Johnny Mathis

Singer Johnny Mathis performs onstage during his "The Voice of Romance" tour at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on 13 October 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Full name: John Royce Mathis

John Royce Mathis Date of birth: 30 September 1935

30 September 1935 Age: 88 years old (as of 2024)

88 years old (as of 2024) Net worth: $400 million

John Mathis is a famous American singer. He began his musical journey with standard songs and rose to prominence as an album performer, with several dozen albums going gold or platinum and 73 reaching the Billboard charts. His net worth is alleged to be $400 million.

16. Katy Perry

Katy Perry attends the 35th Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon & Oscar de la Renta Fashion Show at Beverly Wilshire on 25 April 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Monica Schipper

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson,

Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson, Date of birth: 25 October 1984

25 October 1984 Age: 39 years old (as of May 2024)

39 years old (as of May 2024) Net worth: $400 million

Katy Perry is a famous singer, songwriter, and television personality from the United States. She has been nicknamed the "Queen of Camp" by Vogue and Rolling Stone due to her influence on modern pop music and her camp approach. She has an alleged net worth of 400 million.

17. Shania Twain

Shania Twain arrives during the Forbes 30/50 Summit International Women's Day Awards Gala 2024 on 8 March 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Photo: Christopher Pike

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Eilleen Regina "Shania" Twain

Eilleen Regina "Shania" Twain Date of birth: 28 August 1965

28 August 1965 Age: 58 years old (as of May 2024)

58 years old (as of May 2024) Net worth: $400 million

Shania Twain is a Canadian composer and singer. She has distributed over 100 million records, making her one of the most successful entertainers of all time and the greatest-selling female performer in country music history. Her success earned her numerous titles, including "Queen of Country Pop." Shania's net worth is alleged to be $400 million.

18. Trisha Yearwood

Trisha Yearwood accepts the June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award onstage during the 2024 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on 7 April 2024 in Austin, Texas. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Patricia Lynn Yearwood

Patricia Lynn Yearwood Date of birth: 19 September 1964

19 September 1964 Age: 59 years old as (May 2024)

59 years old as (May 2024) Net worth: $400 million

Trisha Yearwood is a female country singer from the United States. Her 1991 breakthrough single, She's in Love with the Boy, peaked at number one on the Billboard Country Singles chart, propelling her to stardom. Trisha's net worth is alleged to be $400 million.

19. Cher

Cher, winner of the Icon award, poses in the press room at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on 1 April 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Cherilyn Sarkisian

Cherilyn Sarkisian Date of birth: 20 May 1946

20 May 1946 Age : 78 years old (as of 2024)

: 78 years old (as of 2024) Net worth: $360 million

Cher is a well-known American singer, actress, and television personality. She has been described as reflecting female sovereignty in a male-dominated field. Cher is famous for her unusual contralto singing voice, working in various entertainment fields, and experimenting with different styles and appearances. She has an alleged net worth of $360 million.

20. Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey attended the 2024 Recording Academy honours presented by the Black Music Collective at Fairmont Century Plaza on 1 February 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Momodu Mansaray

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey Date of birth: 27 March 1969

27 March 1969 Age: 55 years old (as of 2024)

55 years old (as of 2024) Net worth: $350 million

Mariah Carey is a multitalented American singer, songwriter, and actress. She is a significant character in popular music, recognised for her melismatic singing style, five-octave vocal range, and distinctive use of the whistle register. Mariah Carey's net worth is $350 million.

21. George Strait

Singer George Strait attends the 2017 MusiCares Person of the Year honouring Tom Petty on 10 February 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

Full name: George Harvey Strait Sr.

George Harvey Strait Sr. Date of birth: 18 May 1952

18 May 1952 Age: 72 years old (as of 2024)

72 years old (as of 2024) Net worth: $300 million

George Strait is a country music singer, actor, songwriter, and producer from the United States. Strait is recognised for inventing the neotraditional country style in the 1980s. He is known for his realistic cowboy persona and roots-oriented sound at a time when country-pop crossover acts ruled the Nashville music scene. Her alleged net worth is $300 million.

22. Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber skates in warmups before the 2024 NHL All-Star Game on 3 February 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Photo: Bruce Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Justin Drew Bieber

Justin Drew Bieber Date of birth: 1 March 1994

1 March 1994 Age: 30 years old (as of 2024)

30 years old (as of 2024) Net worth: $300 million

Justin Bieber is a renowned Canadian musician. He is considered a pop legend and is well-known for his musical performances across genres. He rose to prominence after releasing his first extended play (EP), My World (2009), which received global commercial success and cemented his status as a famous teen superstar. Justin has an alleged net worth of $300 million.

23. Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga attends Netflix's "Maestro" Los Angeles photo call at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on 12 December 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Andrew Toth

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta

Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta Date of birth: 28 March 1986

28 March 1986 Age: 38 years old (as of 2024)

38 years old (as of 2024) Net worth: $300 million

Lady Gaga is a renowned singer, songwriter, and actor from the United States. Gaga began performing as a teenager, performing at open mic nights and appearing in school musicals. She completed Collaborative Arts Project 21 before quitting to pursue a musical career. Gaga has an alleged net worth of $300 million.

24. Plácido Domingo

Placido Domingo attends the "El Fantasma de La Opera" Madrid premiere at UMusic Hotel Teatro Albeniz on 3 October 2023 in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Aldara Zarraoa

Source: Getty Images

Full name: José Plácido Domingo Embil

José Plácido Domingo Embil Date of birth: 21 January 1941

21 January 1941 Age: 83 years old (as of 2024)

83 years old (as of 2024) Net worth: $300 million

Plácido Domingo is a renowned conductor, Spanish opera singer, and arts administrator. He has released over a hundred complete operas and is well-known for his flexibility. He frequently performs in French, Italian, English, Spanish, German, and Russian at the world's most prominent opera houses. Plácido's net worth is alleged to be $300 million.

25. Shakira

Shakira attended the "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran" album release party at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on 21 March 2024 in Hollywood, Florida. Photo: Mireya Acierto

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll

Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll Date of birth: 2 February 1977

2 February 1977 Age: 47 years old (as of 2024)

47 years old (as of 2024) Net worth: $300 million

Shakira is a Colombian vocalist and composer. She was born and raised in Barranquilla and has been dubbed the "Queen of Latin Music" due to her musical range. Shakira began recording with Sony Music Colombia when she was 13 years old. She is worth $300 million.

26. The Weeknd

Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd) on 23 May 2023 at Cannes. Photo: Laurent KOFFEL

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Abel Makkonen Tesfaye

Abel Makkonen Tesfaye Date of birth: 16 February 1990

16 February 1990 Age: 34 years old (as of 2024)

34 years old (as of 2024) Net worth: $300 million

The Weeknd is a singer and songwriter from Canada. He is well-known for his unique artistic reinventions, music production, and distinctive usage of the falsetto register. Abel started releasing songs anonymously in 2009. The Weeknd's net worth is alleged to be $300 million.

27. Tom Jones

Tom Jones performs onstage during Day 3 of the Stagecoach Music Festival on 28 April 2019 in Indio, California. Photo: Scott Dudelson

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Sir Thomas Jones Woodward OBE

Sir Thomas Jones Woodward OBE Date of birth: 7 June 1940

7 June 1940 Age: 83 years old (as of May 2024)

83 years old (as of May 2024) Net worth: $300 million

Tom Jones is a well-known Welsh vocalist. His musical journey commenced with a string of top-ten successes in the 1960s, and he has toured extensively since then, including concerts in Las Vegas from 1967 to 2011. AllMusic describes his voice as a "full-throated, robust baritone." Jones has an alleged net worth of $300 million.

28. Dhani Harrison

Dhani Harrison attends the 2014 Women's Leadership Award honouring Stella McCartney at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center on 13 November 2014 in New York City. Photo: D Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Dhani Harrison

Dhani Harrison Date of birth: 1 August 1978

1 August 1978 Age: 45 years old (as of May 2024)

45 years old (as of May 2024) Net worth: $275 million

Dhani Harrison is an English-American composer, musician, and talented singer-songwriter. He made his professional début by helping record his dad's final album, Brainwashed, which he completed with the help of Jeff Lynne after his dad died in November 2001. He has an alleged net worth of $275 million.

29. Bette Midler

Bette Midler attends "Some Like It Hot" Broadway opening night at Shubert Theatre on 11 December 2022 in New York City. Photo: Jason Mendez

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Bette Midler

Bette Midler Date of birth: 1 December 1945

1 December 1945 Age: 78 years old (as of May 2024)

78 years old (as of May 2024) Net worth: $250 million

$250 million Bette Midler is a multitalented American performer, author, and comedian. Throughout her five-decade career, she has won numerous awards, including three Grammys, four Golden Globes, two Tony Awards, three Primetime Emmys, and a Kennedy Centre Honour. Her net worth is alleged to be $250 million.

30. Diana Ross

Diana Ross performs on the Pyramid stage during day five of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton, on 26 June 2022 in Glastonbury, England. Photo: Joseph Okpako

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Diana Ross

Diana Ross Date of birth: 26 March 1944

26 March 1944 Age: 80 years old (as of 2024)

80 years old (as of 2024) Net worth: $250 million

Diana Ross is a famous American singer and actress. She was the main vocalist of The Supremes, Motown's dominant act in the 1960s and one of the top-selling female groups. Diana has an alleged net worth of $250 million.

Who are the top 10 richest female singers?

Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Madonna, Celine Dion, Selena Gomez, Beyoncé, Dolly Parton, Victoria Beckham, Barbra Streisand, and Gloria Estefan are among the richest female musicians in the world.

Who is the richest female singer?

Rihanna, a renowned singer, entrepreneur, and actress, is the richest female singer in the world. She has a net worth of $1.4 billion.

Who is the highest-paid singer?

According to Forbes magazine, Sting, an English musician, activist and actor, is the highest-paid musician with $210 million.

The above list of the richest singers in the world is a testament to how lucrative the music industry is. Many of these musicians earn their income through live performances, music streaming, royalties, concerts, YouTube, and merchandise sales.

