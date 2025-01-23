Stonebwoy attended the first-day event of the 2025 Paris Fashion Week at the Palais de Tokyo on Wednesday, January 22

The dancehall musician, in a video, was spotted singing and dancing to his Betta Tin song on the street before the event

Many fans thronged to the comment section of Stonebwoy's TikTok post to blast him for jamming to his song on the street

Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy has received criticism after a video of him in Paris surfaced on social media.

The BHIM Nation leader was among a star-studded list of high-profile musicians, including Nigerian music sensations Omah Lay and 1da Banton, who attended the first-day event of the 2025 Paris Fashion Week.

The Menswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 showroom session will take place at the Palais de Tokyo from Wednesday, January 22 to Sunday, January 26 2025.

Other big names in the international fashion world were also present to watch the Bianca Saunders Presentation and Digital Fashion show held on Wednesday, January 22, 2025.

Stonebwoy, who is relatively known for his high fashion sense and music, attended the 2024 edition of the event in June.

At the big event, he was spotted hanging out with US-born Ghanaian rapper Vic Mensa and two-time Latin Grammy Award-winning Puerto Rican pop star and Guinness World Records holder Ozuna.

The Jejereje hitmaker travelled to France on June 19, 2024, to embark on press runs to promote his Your Body song and subsequent US and European concerts.

Stonebwoy sings and dances on the street

Before attending the 2025 Paris Fashion Week event, music star Stonebwoy took to his official TikTok page to share a video of himself walking on the street as he prepared for the fashion week.

In the video, the dancehall musician began singing and dancing to his Betta Tin song from his sixth studio album, Up and Runnin6, which featured veteran Nigerian singer Duncan Mighty.

The BHIM Nation boss could not hide his excitement as he promoted the song and showed off the colourful outfit he had worn to attend the 2025 Paris Fashion Week.

Below is the video of Stonebwoy singing and dancing on the street:

Fans blast Stonebwoy for jamming on street

Many fans thronged to the comment section of Stonebwoy's TikTok post to blast him for jamming to his song on the streets before attending the 2025 Paris Fashion Week event. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Possigee commented:

"The SM boss travels with purpose. Stonebwoy, learn from the King Shatta Wale and stop wasting your money."

Bra Sammy said:

"See someone who is competing with Shatta Wale."

Prince_a commented:

"Eiiii Efo 🤣🤣🤣🤣travel with purpose oooo."

Magasty said:

"Travel with purpose ooo Efo."

SergioManny commented:

"Travel and tour artiste 😂."

Stonebwoy set to tour London

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy was set to go on his upcoming Up and Runnin6 album tour in 2025.

The dancehall musician announced on social media that he would perform at an event in London in March 2025 as part of his album tour.

Stonebwoy is expected to kick off his Up and Runnin6 album in multiple cities across North America before heading to the UK for the London concert.

