Stonebwoy is among several celebrities who have made a showing at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week so far

The Ghanaian musician attended several showcases and connected with numerous stars

The Jejereje hitmaker's superstar moments at the ongoing event have surfaced online, exciting scores of his fans

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy recently flew to France for Paris Fashion Week. The ongoing Menswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 runs from January 21, 2025, to January 26, 2025.

Stonebwoy is not new to the Paris Fashion Week, which is a staple on the global fashion calendar.

Last year, before his US and UK tour, the musician attended where he had a vibe with Puerto Rican artist Ozuna, who was once the most patronised artiste on YouTube.

Stonebwoy meets CKay

This year, Stonebwoy attended several showcases of several brands, including FengChenWang

FengChenWang is a Chinese fashion brand known for often merging luxury with utility. It incorporates oversized fits, technical fabrics, and unexpected details to create a distinctive, avant-garde look.

The brand keeps a healthy relationship with numerous musicians from across the globe. At this year's edition, Nigerian artistes Omah Lay, BNXN and CKay, the Love Nwanti hitmaker.

In a video making rounds online, Stonebwoy, the only musician spotted at the Paris Fashion Week as of the second day, was seen vibing with Ckay.

Stonebwoy stint in Paris comes ahead of this upcoming tour after releasing his sixth studio album, Up and Running.

The dancehall musician announced on social media that he would perform at an event in London in March 2025 as part of his album tour.

Stonebwoy is expected to kick off his Up and Runnin6 album in multiple cities across North America before heading to the UK for the London concert.

Ghanaians react to Stonebwoy's

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Stonebwoy's moments in Paris.

@punishe86736817 said:

What Shata go wear if dem invite am 😂😂

@KwasiSwatson wrote:

This is the type of networking very few of our acts are doing, with Stonebowy being consistent with it!! Thr social currency these type of event gives is massive but the ignorant ones will still argue."

@WittyDhorn remarked:

He no b 2024 AOTY !!! Ibi 2023 TGMA AOTY tweet well?! If ibi ur agenda for him to b this year AOTY diaa then u are totally maddddd....

@DMajorkey added:

Stonebwoy is very serious about his craft . What an artise

Stonebwoy jams on the streets of Paris

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sotnwboy had announced his presence in France for the Paris Fashion Week with a video of him jamming on the street.

In the video, the dancehall musician began singing and dancing to his Betta Tin song from his sixth studio album, Up and Runnin6, which featured veteran Nigerian singer Duncan Mighty.

The BHIM Nation boss could not hide his excitement as he promoted the song on the streets of Paris.

