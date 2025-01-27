The untold story of Cary Grant's wives and his 5 marriages explained

Hollywood legend Cary Grant's charming appearance concealed a complicated personal life characterised by five marriages. While his enticing personality enthralled audiences worldwide, his marriages were often concealed in mystery and speculation. This post dives into the untold tales of Cary Grant's wives, evaluating their personal lives and roles in Grant's life.

Barbara Harris circa 1980's (L), Betsy Drake reprises her 1948 film role as Anabel Sims (M), and Dyan Cannon at Bookends Bookstore (R).

Cary Grant was a renowned English-American actor. He was one of classic Hollywood's most iconic leading men, recognised for his Mid-Atlantic accent, charming demeanour, sense of comic timing, and cheerful approach to acting. Cary married five times. Learn more about Cary Grant's wives and children.

Cary Grant's profile summary

Full name Archibald Alec Leach Gender Male Date of birth 18 January 1904 Date of death 29 November 1986 Age at the time of death 82 years old Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Horfield, Bristol, England Place of death Davenport, Iowa, United States Nationality British, American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity-Judaism Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 180 Weight in kilograms 81 Hair colour Grey Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Wife Barbara Harris Children Jennifer Diane Grant Father Elias James Leach Mother Elsie Maria Kingdon Siblings John William Elias Leach Education Bishop Road Primary School, Fairfield Grammar School Profession Actor Years active 1922–1986 Net worth $60 million

Cary Grant's wives

Cary Grant's multiple marriages demonstrate the intricacies of his personal life. From Hollywood stars to heiresses, these women significantly impacted Grant's life. Here is an overview of Cary Grant's wedding history and details about his former spouses.

1. Virginia Cherrill (1934–1935)

Cary Grant (L) and Virginia Cherill (R) are pictured as they attended the dinner by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at the Hotel Ambassador.

Full name: Virginia Cherrill

Virginia Cherrill Born: 12 April 1908

12 April 1908 Died: 14 November 1996

14 November 1996 Profession: Actress

Virginia Cherrill was a well-known American actress who played the blind flower girl in Charlie Chaplin's City Lights (1931). She encountered Cary Grant during the premiere of Blonde Venus (1932).

Cary Grant married Virginia Cherrill on 9 February 1934 at London's Caxton Hall register office. She divorced him on 26 March 1935 after accusing him of . Cary Grant and Virginia Cherrill had no children together.

2. Barbara Hutton (1942–1945)

Film star Cary Grant (1904 - 1986) with Woolworth heiress Barbara Hutton (1912 - 1979).

Full name: Barbara Woolworth Hutton

Barbara Woolworth Hutton Born: 14 November 1912

14 November 1912 Died: 11 May 1979

11 May 1979 Profession: Philanthropist, heiress

Barbara Hutton was a famous socialite, philanthropist, heiress, and debutante from the United States. Cary Grant and Barbara Hutton first met in 1939 during a transatlantic voyage from New York to England. They wedded on 8 July 1942 at Frank Vincent, Grant's agent, 's home in Lake Arrowhead, California.

Because of Hutton's riches, the pair was commonly referred to as "Cash and Cary". Grant and Hutton parted ways in 1945 but stayed "fondest of friends". They did not have children together.

3. Betsy Drake (1949–1962)

Cary Grant (1904 - 1986) with his third wife, actress and writer Betsy Drake, at a private press screening of 'The Glass Menagerie' on Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles, 1950.

Full name: Betsy Drake

Betsy Drake Born: 11 September 1923

11 September 1923 Died: 27 October 2015

27 October 2015 Profession: Actress, writer, psychotherapist

Betsy Drake was a psychotherapist, actress, and writer from the United States. Cary Grant and Betsy Drake met while travelling aboard the Queen Mary. They married privately in Phoenix on 25 December 1949.

Grant and Drake split up in 1958 and divorced in 1962. Their marriage lasted 13 years, making it his longest. They did not have children together.

4. Dyan Cannon (1965–1968)

American actor Cary Grant and his ex-wife former actress Dyan Cannon at the Savoy Hotel in London.

Full name: Samille Diane Friesen

Samille Diane Friesen Born: 4 January 1937

4 January 1937 Age: 88 years old (as of 2025)

88 years old (as of 2025) Profession: Actress, director, screenwriter, producer, editor

Dyan Cannon is a film director, editor, and actress from the United States. She started dating Grant in 1961. Cary Grant and Dyan Cannon wedded on 22 July 1965 at the Desert Inn in Las Vegas. Their sole child, Jennifer, was born on 26 February 1966; he regularly referred to her as his "best production." He described fatherhood as follows:

My life changed on the day Jennifer was born. I believe that humans were here on this planet to procreate. Leave something behind. Not films, since you know, I don't think my films will last long after I die. But another human being. That's what matters.

On 12 March 1968, Grant was engaged in an automobile accident in Queens, New York, on his way to JFK Airport when a truck collided with the side of his limousine. He was hospitalised for 17 days after suffering three broken ribs and bruises. Grant and Cannon ended their marriage nine days later.

5. Barbara Harris (1981–1986)

Cary Grant (L) and his 5th wife, Barbara Harris (R), circa 1981 in New York City.

Full name: Barbara Harris

Barbara Harris Born: 30 September 1950

30 September 1950 Age: 74 years old (as of January 2025)

74 years old (as of January 2025) Profession: Hotel public relations agent

Cary wedded Barbara Harris, a British hotel public relations agent, on 11 April 1981. She was 46 years younger than him. Cary Grant and Barbara Harris encountered each other in 1976 at London's Royal Lancaster Hotel, where Barbara was employed, and Cary attended a Fabergé conference.

They became acquaintances, but it wasn't until 1979 that she decided to relocate to California with him. Grant's acquaintances believed she positively influenced him, and Prince Rainier of Monaco stated that Grant had "never been happier" than in his final years with her.

Where can one get Cary Grant's wedding photos?

All of Cary Grant's wedding photos are not publicly available. However, specific pictures from his later marriages, such as those with Barbara Hutton, are available online. You may also find more candid photos of him and his wives at various events on social media platforms and Stock Images.

FAQs

How many times was Cary Grant married? He was married five times to Virginia Cherrill, Barbara Hutton, Betsy Drake, Dyan Cannon, and Barbara Harris. Who was Cary Grant married to the longest? Betsy Drake. Their marriage lasted 13 years, making it his longest. Who was the youngest of Cary Grant's spouses? Barbara Harris, they remained married until he died in 1986. Who was Cary Grant's last wife? Barbara Harris. They were married between 1981 and 1986. Who did Cary Grant have a daughter with? He had one daughter, Jennifer Grant, with his fourth partner, Dyan Cannon. Who is Cary Grant's daughter, Jennifer Diane? She is an American actress best known for her roles in Beverly Hills, 90210 (1993–1994), and Movie Stars (1999–2000). What was Cary Grant's cause of death? The American actor passed away from a stroke on 29 November 1986 at the age of 82. Who did Cary Grant leave his fortune to? He bequeathed his assets to his 5th wife, Barbara Harris, and his sole kid, Jennifer, and also left thousands of dollars to friends and charity.

Cary Grant's wives led complex lives, often overshadowed by his Hollywood fame. His marriages were unstable and ended in divorce. His fourth marriage to Dyan Cannon produced his only child, Jennifer Diane. According to his friends, Grant's final marriage to Barbara Harris was where he found true happiness and stability.

