The untold story of Cary Grant's wives and his 5 marriages explained
Hollywood legend Cary Grant's charming appearance concealed a complicated personal life characterised by five marriages. While his enticing personality enthralled audiences worldwide, his marriages were often concealed in mystery and speculation. This post dives into the untold tales of Cary Grant's wives, evaluating their personal lives and roles in Grant's life.
Cary Grant was a renowned English-American actor. He was one of classic Hollywood's most iconic leading men, recognised for his Mid-Atlantic accent, charming demeanour, sense of comic timing, and cheerful approach to acting. Cary married five times. Learn more about Cary Grant's wives and children.
Cary Grant's profile summary
|Full name
|Archibald Alec Leach
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|18 January 1904
|Date of death
|29 November 1986
|Age at the time of death
|82 years old
|Zodiac sign
|Capricorn
|Place of birth
|Horfield, Bristol, England
|Place of death
|Davenport, Iowa, United States
|Nationality
|British, American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity-Judaism
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|6'1"
|Height in centimetres
|185
|Weight in pounds
|180
|Weight in kilograms
|81
|Hair colour
|Grey
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Marital status
|Married
|Wife
|Barbara Harris
|Children
|Jennifer Diane Grant
|Father
|Elias James Leach
|Mother
|Elsie Maria Kingdon
|Siblings
|John William Elias Leach
|Education
|Bishop Road Primary School, Fairfield Grammar School
|Profession
|Actor
|Years active
|1922–1986
|Net worth
|$60 million
Cary Grant's wives
Cary Grant's multiple marriages demonstrate the intricacies of his personal life. From Hollywood stars to heiresses, these women significantly impacted Grant's life. Here is an overview of Cary Grant's wedding history and details about his former spouses.
1. Virginia Cherrill (1934–1935)
- Full name: Virginia Cherrill
- Born: 12 April 1908
- Died: 14 November 1996
- Profession: Actress
Virginia Cherrill was a well-known American actress who played the blind flower girl in Charlie Chaplin's City Lights (1931). She encountered Cary Grant during the premiere of Blonde Venus (1932).
Cary Grant married Virginia Cherrill on 9 February 1934 at London's Caxton Hall register office. She divorced him on 26 March 1935 after accusing him of hitting her. Cary Grant and Virginia Cherrill had no children together.
2. Barbara Hutton (1942–1945)
- Full name: Barbara Woolworth Hutton
- Born: 14 November 1912
- Died: 11 May 1979
- Profession: Philanthropist, heiress
Barbara Hutton was a famous socialite, philanthropist, heiress, and debutante from the United States. Cary Grant and Barbara Hutton first met in 1939 during a transatlantic voyage from New York to England. They wedded on 8 July 1942 at Frank Vincent, Grant's agent, 's home in Lake Arrowhead, California.
Because of Hutton's riches, the pair was commonly referred to as "Cash and Cary". Grant and Hutton parted ways in 1945 but stayed "fondest of friends". They did not have children together.
3. Betsy Drake (1949–1962)
- Full name: Betsy Drake
- Born: 11 September 1923
- Died: 27 October 2015
- Profession: Actress, writer, psychotherapist
Betsy Drake was a psychotherapist, actress, and writer from the United States. Cary Grant and Betsy Drake met while travelling aboard the Queen Mary. They married privately in Phoenix on 25 December 1949.
Grant and Drake split up in 1958 and divorced in 1962. Their marriage lasted 13 years, making it his longest. They did not have children together.
4. Dyan Cannon (1965–1968)
- Full name: Samille Diane Friesen
- Born: 4 January 1937
- Age: 88 years old (as of 2025)
- Profession: Actress, director, screenwriter, producer, editor
Dyan Cannon is a film director, editor, and actress from the United States. She started dating Grant in 1961. Cary Grant and Dyan Cannon wedded on 22 July 1965 at the Desert Inn in Las Vegas. Their sole child, Jennifer, was born on 26 February 1966; he regularly referred to her as his "best production." He described fatherhood as follows:
My life changed on the day Jennifer was born. I believe that humans were here on this planet to procreate. Leave something behind. Not films, since you know, I don't think my films will last long after I die. But another human being. That's what matters.
On 12 March 1968, Grant was engaged in an automobile accident in Queens, New York, on his way to JFK Airport when a truck collided with the side of his limousine. He was hospitalised for 17 days after suffering three broken ribs and bruises. Grant and Cannon ended their marriage nine days later.
5. Barbara Harris (1981–1986)
- Full name: Barbara Harris
- Born: 30 September 1950
- Age: 74 years old (as of January 2025)
- Profession: Hotel public relations agent
Cary wedded Barbara Harris, a British hotel public relations agent, on 11 April 1981. She was 46 years younger than him. Cary Grant and Barbara Harris encountered each other in 1976 at London's Royal Lancaster Hotel, where Barbara was employed, and Cary attended a Fabergé conference.
They became acquaintances, but it wasn't until 1979 that she decided to relocate to California with him. Grant's acquaintances believed she positively influenced him, and Prince Rainier of Monaco stated that Grant had "never been happier" than in his final years with her.
Where can one get Cary Grant's wedding photos?
All of Cary Grant's wedding photos are not publicly available. However, specific pictures from his later marriages, such as those with Barbara Hutton, are available online. You may also find more candid photos of him and his wives at various events on social media platforms and Stock Images.
FAQs
- How many times was Cary Grant married? He was married five times to Virginia Cherrill, Barbara Hutton, Betsy Drake, Dyan Cannon, and Barbara Harris.
- Who was Cary Grant married to the longest? Betsy Drake. Their marriage lasted 13 years, making it his longest.
- Who was the youngest of Cary Grant's spouses? Barbara Harris, they remained married until he died in 1986.
- Who was Cary Grant's last wife? Barbara Harris. They were married between 1981 and 1986.
- Who did Cary Grant have a daughter with? He had one daughter, Jennifer Grant, with his fourth partner, Dyan Cannon.
- Who is Cary Grant's daughter, Jennifer Diane? She is an American actress best known for her roles in Beverly Hills, 90210 (1993–1994), and Movie Stars (1999–2000).
- What was Cary Grant's cause of death? The American actor passed away from a stroke on 29 November 1986 at the age of 82.
- Who did Cary Grant leave his fortune to? He bequeathed his assets to his 5th wife, Barbara Harris, and his sole kid, Jennifer, and also left thousands of dollars to friends and charity.
Cary Grant's wives led complex lives, often overshadowed by his Hollywood fame. His marriages were unstable and ended in divorce. His fourth marriage to Dyan Cannon produced his only child, Jennifer Diane. According to his friends, Grant's final marriage to Barbara Harris was where he found true happiness and stability.
