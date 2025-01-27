Meet Rachel Hollis' boyfriend, Cez Drake after her recent divorce

Rachel Hollis is a renowned American author, motivational speaker, podcaster, entrepreneur, and social media influencer. She is a New York Times bestselling author known for her books, such as Wash Your Face and Girl. Due to her fame, fans are curious about her personal life, especially her boyfriend's identity. So, who is Rachel Hollis' boyfriend?

Rachel Hollis and Cez Drake enjoy a night out, dressed in elegant attire (L), and share a tender moment on a serene beach (R). Photo: @msrachelhollis on Instagram (modified by author)

Rachel Hollis' boyfriend, Cez Drake, came into the limelight following his relationship with Rachel. However, he is also a celebrity in his own right. Drake is a well-known tour manager and owns Darke Music Management. Drake has worked with major musicians, including Robert Plant, Shawn Mendes, Jessie J, and Rita Ora.

Cez Drake’s profile summary

Full name Cez Drake Gender Male Age 47 years old (as of January 2025) Date of birth 24 May 1977 Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth London, England, United Kingdom Current residence Brooklyn, New York, United States Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Hair colour Blond Eye colour Blue Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Rachel Hollis Profession Tour manager Net worth $98 million

Bio of Rachel Hollis' boyfriend, Cez Drake

Cez Darke was born on 24 May 1977 in London, England, United Kingdom. He is 47 years old as of 2025, and his zodiac sign is Gemini.

Darke attended Hollyfield School, where he studied English language and literature, geography, and politics.

Cez Darke's professional career

Five facts about Cez Drake. Photo: @msrachelhollis on Instagram (modified by author)

Cez Darke is a well-known day-to-day manager and tour manager. He entered the music industry as a tour manager in 2006 when he Joined Arctic Monkeys. According to his LinkedIn page, he has been a day-to-day manager at Life of Dillon since 2015 and a production manager at The Sunflower Jam since 2011.

In 2000, Darke started his artist management company, Just Solutions Tour/Production Management. Later, in 2008, he founded Darke Music Management. He has since managed tours for bands like Florence, The Machine, and The Black Keys.

The popular tour manager has also worked for renowned musicians like Liam Bailey, Shawn Mendes, Robert Plant, Jessie J, and Rita Ora.

Rachel Hollis and Cez Darke's relationship

Cez Darke and Rachel Hollis began dating in 2021. Rachel is an American author and motivational speaker. She has authored books like Girl and Wash Your Face. On 23 May 2022, the famous author took to her Instagram page to wish her boyfriend a happy birthday.

Happy birthday to my favorite Brit!.... Actually… I forgot about Maggie Smith. She's an icon. She's the dowager countess AND Mrs McGonagall.

She added:

Happy birthday to my second favorite Brit!

The couple engaged in March 2024. Shortly after their engagement, Darke shared a selfie of him and Hollis, who was showing off her ring on Instagram. He captioned the photo:

Wonderful things happen in the mountains.. My love

The American motivational speaker also shared the same photo on her Instagram page with the caption:

Guys! The coolest thing happened on our ski trip.

The popular was previously married to Dave Hollis. The two were married between 2004 and 2020 and had four children together: Jackson, Sawyer, Ford, and Noah Hollis. Rachel Hollis' ex-husband, Dave, died on 11 February 2023.

What is Cez Darke's net worth?

His net worth is alleged to be $98 million as of 2025. Darke has amassed his wealth mainly from his career as a tour manager.

Rachel Hollis' boyfriend, Cez Drake, is a well-known British tour manager. He has managed tours for several bands, including The Black Keys and Florence and the Machine. Drake became prominent due to his relationship with Rachel. The two reportedly began dating in 2021 and engaged in 2024.

