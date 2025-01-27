Meet Alexandre Robicquet, Hallmark actress Rachel Skarsten's husband

Alexandre Robicquet is a research scholar, entrepreneur, and Instagram star. He is the co-founder and CEO of Crossing Minds, a B2B AI-powered platform. Robicquet is widely known as Rachel Skarsten's husband. His wife is an iconic Canadian actress who played Dinah Lance in the popular TV series Birds of Prey.

Alexandre Robicquet came into the limelight following his relationship with Birds of Prey actress Rachel Skarsten. The two have been married for close to half a decade. Alexandre and Rachel walked down the aisle in May 2020 and have a son.

Full name Alexandre Robicquet Gender Male Date of birth 12 December 1990 Age 34 years old (as of January 2025) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Marital status Married Wife Rachel Alice Marie Skarsten Children 1 Education Ecole Normale Supérieure, Stanford University Profession Research scholar, entrepreneur, Instagram star Net worth $570 thousand Instagram @nadraxel X (Twitter) @AlexandreRbcqt

Who is Alexandre Robicquet?

Alexandre was born on 12 December 1990. What is Alexandre Robicquet's age. He is 34 years old as of January 2025 and his zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Alexandre attended Ecole Normale Supérieure, earning a master's degree in Applied and Foundational Mathematics. In 2019, he graduated from Stanford University with a master's degree in Computer Science.

Alexandre Robicquet's career

Robicquet is a research scholar, entrepreneur, and Instagram star. According to his LinkedIn profile, he started his career at The University of California, Los Angeles, working as a research assistant between April 2014 and August the same year.

The successful entrepreneur then proceeded to Stanford University in the autumn of 2014, where he served as an Artificial Intelligence research assistant until December 2019. Since January 2023, Robicquet has worked as the North American president for the Maison Villevert, which specialises in creating and producing fine spirits.

In February 2018, he co-founded and became the CEO of Crossing Minds, a B2B AI-powered platform. During an interview with Adam Mendler in December 2022, the research scholar disclosed that Crossing Minds' main goal is to assist online businesses across sectors. He said:

Crossing Minds was founded to help online businesses across sectors—from e-commerce retailers to streaming platforms—make ultra-tailored product and content recommendations for products consumers will love without using their personal data.

Alexandre is also a board member and official member of Since Tomorrow and Forbes Technology Council. Additionally, he is an Instagram personality. He is known for uploading familial and lifestyle pictures and videos on his Instagram page, which has over 72 thousand followers as of this writing.

Alexandre and Rachel Skarsten's relationship

Alexandre and Skarsten have been married for close to five years. Alexandre Robicquet's wife, Rachel, is a distinguished Canadian actress. She shot into the limelight when she played Dinah Lance in the American superhero television series Birds of Prey.

The Canadian entertainer has also appeared in many notable TV series and movies, including Little Men, The Vow, and Fifty Shades of Grey.

Skarsten made her romance with Alexandre public on 12 May 2020. The Canadian actress posted a picture of her with Alexandre on her Instagram account and stated that they had privately exchanged marriage vows on an unspecified date. She captioned the picture:

I married my sweetheart! This wasn't taken on our wedding day; that will stay private, but I wanted to share the news on my own terms. That and I can't stop referring to him as my husband, so it's bound to come out eventually, lol. Here's to LOVE.

Does Alexandre Robicquet have children?

The lovebirds are parents to one child, a son, although they have not revealed his name. The Birds of Prey star posted her picture on her Instagram account in September 2023, revealing she was 9 months pregnant with their child. Skarsten shared her first picture with their son the following year on her Instagram page.

What is Alexandre Robicquet's net worth?

The Instagram star has an alleged net worth of $570 thousand as of 2025. He has amassed his wealth through his successful career as a research scholar and entrepreneur.

FAQs

Who is Alexandre Robicquet? Alexandre is a research scholar, entrepreneur, and Instagram star best known for co-founding and running Crossing Minds, an AI-powered platform. How old is Alexandre Robicquet? The research scholar is 34 years old as of 2025. He was born on 12 December 1990. Is Alexandre Robicquet married? Robicquet is married to Canadian actress Rachel Skarsten. Who are Alexandre Robicquet's children? The entrepreneur shares a son with his wife, Rachel. What is Alexandre Robicquet's net worth? Alexandre has an alleged net worth of $570 thousand. What is Rachel Skarsten famous for? The famous actress is best known for her role as Dinah Lance in Birds of Prey. When did Rachel and Alexandre Robicquet marry? The couple married sometime in early May 2020 but have not shared the exact date. What is Rachel Skarsten's height? She is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall.

Alexandre Robicquet is famous as the spouse of Canadian actress Rachel Skarsten. He is a research scholar, entrepreneur, and Instagram star. Robicquet is a co-founder and CEO of Crossing Minds, a B2B AI-powered platform. The entrepreneur has been married to Rachel since 2020.

