Who is Morgan Wallen dating? All we know about the American singer's love life

Morgan Wallen, a country music singer, has faced tremendous media scrutiny, notably in his personal life. One of the most often asked questions regarding the singer is, "Who is Morgan Wallen dating?" While Morgan Wallen is supposedly single, this article will delve into his love life covering any previous romances that made headlines.

Moroney performs at Times Square (L), Wallen at the Justice A. A. Birch Building (C), and Cavallari in an interview with Andy Cohen (R). Photo: Craig T Fruchtman, Brett Carlsen, Charles Sykes

Key takeaways

Morgan Wallen is currently single.

He has been in a few high-profile relationships.

Morgan Wallen was formerly engaged to influencer KT Smith, with whom he has a son, Indigo.

He previously dated model Paige Lorenze and was briefly associated with actress Kristin Cavallari.

Morgan Wallen's profile summary

Full name Morgan Cole Wallen Gender Male Date of birth 13 May 1993 Age 31 years old (as of January 2025) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Sneedville, Tennessee, United States Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 150 Weight in kilograms 68 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Relationship status Single Children Indigo Wilder Allen Father Tommy Wallen Mother Lesli Wallen Siblings Ashlyne, Mikaela, Lacey Education Gibbs High School Profession Singer, songwriter Genres Country pop, country, bro-country Years active 2014–present Net worth $12 million Instagram @morganwallen X(Twitter) @MorganWallen Website morganwallen.com

Who is Morgan Wallen dating?

Morgan Wallen is not currently dating anyone. He has previously been romantically linked with various women, notably Kristin Cavallari, Megan Moroney, Paige Lorenze, and KT Smith. Here are more details about his past relationships.

1. Kristin Cavallari (2023)

Kristin Cavallari attends the EWG x Uncommon Beauty event at Kimpton Aertson Hotel on 13 August 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Tibrina Hobson

Full name: Kristin Elizabeth Cavallari

Kristin Elizabeth Cavallari Born: 5 January 1987

5 January 1987 Age: 38 years old (as of 2025)

38 years old (as of 2025) Profession: Television personality, fashion designer, author

Kristin Cavallari is an American author, fashion designer, and TV personality. She supposedly had a brief relationship with Morgan Wallen in 2023. Cavallari has spoken openly about their relationship, revealing their first date and how she terminated it.

She also mentioned that she has only positive things to say about Wallen. While Cavallari didn't disclose the timing or length of their connection, she did reveal that they hadn't been in contact for about a year.

2. Megan Moroney (2022)

Megan Moroney at Dyck Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025 held in Times Square on 31 December 2024 in New York, New York. Photo: Craig T Fruchtman

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Megan Ann Moroney

Megan Ann Moroney Born: 9 October 1997

9 October 1997 Age: 27 years old (as of 2025)

27 years old (as of 2025) Profession: Singer, songwriter

Megan Moroney is a country singer and songwriter from Douglasville, Georgia. Rumours of her dating Morgan Wallen began after Moroney published Tennessee Orange in September 2022.

Moroney on the other hand confirmed on the Call Her Daddy podcast that she and Morgan did, in actually, date. She said:

It was never a relationship. Here's what I'll tell you though because I haven't told anyone this ever. Him and I met in 2020. Jon Langston actually introduced us. I was a senior in college. COVID hadn't happened yet, his Dangerous album wasn't even out yet. So we were friends for a long time. We were friends for a long time. We were not just friends. And now we're friends.

3. Paige Lorenze (2022)

Paige Lorenze cheers for Tommy Paul of the USA during day eight of the 2024 US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center on 2 September 2024. Photo: Jean Catuffe

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Paige Lorenze

Paige Lorenze Born: 26 January 1998

26 January 1998 Age: 27 years old (as of January 2025)

27 years old (as of January 2025) Profession: Influencer, entrepreneur

Paige Lorenze is an American entrepreneur and influencer. She uses her Instagram account and YouTube channel to share lifestyle and fashion content. Morgan Wallen and Paige Lorenze were romantically involved for six months before their breakup in March 2022.

The pair made their relationship official on Instagram in February 2022, but rumours regarding their split emerged weeks later.

4. KT Smith (2016–2019)

Full name: KT Smith

KT Smith Born: 13 November 1994

13 November 1994 Age: 30 years old (as of January 2025)

30 years old (as of January 2025) Profession: Internet personality

KT Smith is a social media personality. KT and Morgan Wallen started dating in 2016, and they got engaged a few months later. They ended their relationship in 2019, apparently owing to Wallen's alleged infidelity. According to her:

We were off and on the third year, still talking 24/7 and seeing each other every time he was in town and I would still go on the road with him. But being thrown into the spotlight at such a young age is obviously going to come with some bad decisions. He wasn’t the most faithful.

Smith and Wallen welcomed a kid together in 2020. They had already split up when they had their son, Indigo Wilder.

FAQs

What is Morgan Wallen's real name? His given name is Morgan Cole Wallen. What is Morgan Wallen's age? He is 31 years old as of January 2025. The American celebrity was born on 13 May 1993. Why is Morgan Wallen so popular? Morgan Wallen's fame originates from a variety of elements, including his hit songs, powerful voice, and social media engagement. How much does Morgan Wallen make? According to Celebrity Net Worth, the American singer has an alleged net worth of $12 million. Who is Morgan Wallen's wife? Morgan Wallen is not married. He was formerly engaged to KT Smith, with whom he has a son. Who has Morgan dated? He has previously dated Kristin Cavallari, Megan Moroney, Paige Lorenze, and KT Smith. How old is Morgan Wallen's son? He is four years old as of January 2025. Indigo Wilder Allen was born on 10 July 2020

Morgan Wallen has dated various ladies over his career. Notable partnerships include his engagement to KT Smith, with whom he has a kid, and more recent associations with Megan Moroney, Paige Lorenze, and Kristin Cavallari.

