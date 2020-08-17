- Barimah Osei Mensah is the CEO of the famous Adinkra pie that is sold on many streets in different parts of Ghana

- The business started on September 11, 2011, in Kumasi before it started to develop other branches

- This was after Barimah who holds an MBA abandoned his job at the Bank of America and returned to Ghana

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

The Chief Executive Officer of the famous Adinkra pastries that are hawked on many streets of Accra and Kumasi is Barimah Osei Mensah.

According to a report sighted by YEN.com.gh on Risingafrica.com, Mensah was previously a banker at the Bank of American with an MBA he obtained from the University of Texas.

It is reported that everything was going on well with his work until one day when he decided to take a bold step to quit and return to Ghana.

Barimah Osei Mensah, the CEO of Adinkra pie Source: Ghanaweb.com, Risingafrica.com

Source: UGC

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Mensah, after touching down in Ghana, started a first business that was into making rings for students during graduation but it failed drastically.

After that, the now renowned CEO started a restaurant that quickly gave him the idea of focusing on pastries with unique packaging.

Adinkra pie came as a result and was opened on September 11, 2011, in Kumasi before the business started to grow and extend to other parts of Ghana.

Mensah reveals that at his lowest point in the business, he had to sell out many belongings including his flat-screen TV and actually planned to fly back to America for greener pastures.

A customer does not want to buy the pie anymore

In a related story, Isaac Kyei Andoh, a young man in Ghana has made a rib-cracking post about the recent wedding between the Adrinka Pie CEO and Anita Sefa Boakye.

As some readers would recall, the expensive wedding was climaxed with a polo party that came as the fourth day in the celebration of Anita and Barima's marriage which started on Friday, November 5.

According to Isaac in a Facebook post, he was in traffic when he heard the usual Adinkra Meat pie vendors announcing their presence and got tempted to purchase one.

Source: Yen.com.gh