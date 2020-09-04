7 Adorable grown-up photos of Home Sweet Home's young star Nina

Nina, the popular young character, who was portrayed as the stubborn but affable young girl in the old Ghanaian TV show, Home Sweet Home, has grown into a beautiful young woman as her adult photos have shown

Reports sighted by YEN.com.gh indicate that the stunning lady, whose real name is Evelyn Adobea Addo, enrolled in the University of Professional Studies to study Marketing.

Evelyn is also known to have starred most recently in Cocoa Brown, a new television show and also got married.

Check out some of her stunning photos below:

1. Beaming with a lovely smile:

2. Adorable shot in a long blue dress and surrounded by nature

3. Stunning outdoor photo looking like a bridesmaid:

4. Amazing bedroom photo:

5. Beautiful shot with a serious face:

6. Beaming with her heartwarming smiles once more:

7. Powerful birthday photo a couple of years ago:

