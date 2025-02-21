Stonebwoy zoomed into his UP & RUNNIN6 North American Tour mode in grand style with his first stop at Chicago in the US

Footage of his performances on stage in Chicago dominated conversations on social media after the show

His entry act which involved him riding a bicycle onto the stage has stoked a significant frenzy online

The first stop of Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy's UP & RUNNIN6 North American Tour has generated a lot of conversations on social media.

Stonebwoy kicked off the tour with an up-close experience at the 750-person capacity Outset music venue in the US city of Chicago, on Thursday, February 20, 2025.

It was a thunderous moment when the musician popped up on stage on a motorbike with a Ghana flag flying to compliment his stagecraft.

The Jejereje hitmaker has been one of several artistes heavily invested in his creativity, set design and experiences for fans.

In 2023, he performed at the 40k-capacity Accra Sports Stadium turning the sports center into an immersive experience for fans.

While some fans hailed Stonebwoy, others found the musician's Chicago moments as an opportunity to ridicule his efforts.

Ghanaians react to Stonebwoy's performance

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Stonebwoy's entry.

Mr Walter🇬🇧 said:

"For stadium 🏟️dem show us people way dem come but for USA dem dey show us only stage 😂😂😂😂🤣😂😂😂😂."

PAID🎉 DAY🥳 wrote:

"Always them no dey show us the people way them they there."

NanaKwame remarked:

"You are now checking your mic and sound,from this point you can easily tell how many people dey the concept under😂😂😂."

Bhim Fans Nightmare shared:

"Efo is really disgracing the country 😂😂😂."

Tran Viet Ha shared:

"But people no try koraa o. they didn't attend our international artiste show koraa o. them no reach 100people saf😂😂."

HUMBIE LION 🦁 🇯🇲🇬🇧 added:

Turn the camera around let’s see the crowd. I’m looking for my friend. 😂😂😂

Stonebwoy grinds Obroni on stage

Another clip from Stonebwoy's performance in Chicago in which he was spotted dancing with his backup dancers on stage.

While some described it as part of his act as an artiste, YEN.com.gh reported that, others thought it was inappropriate for a married man to behave in such a manner.

The video caught the attention of several people including Reggie Rockstone who rallied behind Stonebwoy and sensitised the fans about stagecraft.

