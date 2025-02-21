Kantanka Automobile's long vehicle which is shaped like an aeroplane was spotted at a fuelling station, getting a refill

A young man who saw the vehicle and was amused by its odd shape took out his mobile phone, recorded it, and shared the clip on TikTok where it went viral

Many people reacted to the shape of the car and were excited to see a Kantanka vehicle being used on the streets of Ghana

A Kantanka Automobile stretch vehicle, designed to look like an aeroplane without wings, was spotted at a fuel station, drawing attention from onlookers.

A young man who saw the vehicle recorded a video and shared it on TikTok, where it quickly went viral.

Many social media users reacted to the unusual design, with some amused by its shape and others excited to see a Kantanka vehicle in use. Many people reacted to the video and urged Ghanaians to support the local car manufacturer, which has produced many unique vehicles over the years.

The aeroplane-shaped vehicle was first introduced on December 29, 2019, during Kantanka’s 39th Technological Exhibition at the Apostle Safo School of Art and Science (ASSAS) in Awoshie.

The event which was themed ‘Enhancing Sustainable Technology, Organic Agriculture and Culture, the Pathway to Development,’ showcased the company’s innovations.

Kantanka Automobile has built a reputation for manufacturing cars with unconventional designs, over the years, often sparking mixed reactions.

While some Ghanaians admire the creativity, others question their practicality with many people clamouring for local manufacturers to produce smaller vehicles for ride-hailing services. This was recently addressed by the CEO of the company Kwadwo Safo Jnr who noted that they had built several cost-effective vehicles over the years.

Despite mixed feelings towards some of Kantanka's designs, there have been calls for Ghanaians to support the brand and aid its growth in the automobile market.

Long Kantanka vehicle stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

wiser said:

"ɔyɛɛ kar na wanka sɛ ɔyere ɔkaa sɛ wɔyɛ kar ewiase a obi anyɛ bi da a wɔgyina hɔ."

Official ML apples and Samsung said:

"He attempted a plane and the plan changed.😂"

Baakoɔya commented:

"Kwaseato dodoɔ sen na wo papa ayɛ? wo papa gyimi a ɔde bi awo woɔ."

beezy said:

"Concert paani.😂"

MANTSE 1 commented:

"You are not serious. What have you done for this nation?"

Yhaw Scanzy wrote:

"Kantanka is a great person."

Francis Asante said:

"The driver is very brave paaa.😂"

Despite's son, Saahene drives father's car

Despite's son Sahene took his father's car out for a spin and shared a photo of himself behind the steering wheel, impressing social media users.

YEN.com.gh reported that the young man also showed off a fleet of luxury cars in the compound of his father's luxurious mansion.

The vehicles on display were some of the most expensive vehicles money could buy. There were several Mercedes Benzes, a Bugatti, and Bentley, among others.

