Ghanaian media personality and actress Nana Ama McBrown has given fans a sneak peek into her adorable relationship with Baby Maxin

The actress demonstrated the love she has for her only biological daughter with a self-composed song

The song, which sounded like an appellation to a queen, quickly hiked up Baby Maxin's mood on her sixth birthday

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Nana Ama McBrown shares a hearty bond with her daughter Maxin Mawusi Mensah, popularly known as Baby Maxin.

Nana Ama McBrown cheers up her daughter with her self-composed song. Photo source: IamNanaMcBrown

Source: Instagram

At a recent gathering to prepare the young girl for her sixth birthday, the actress and media personality demonstrated it.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Nana Ama McBrown was seen directing her daughter's birthday photo shoot.

She proudly dressed her child, arranged props and taught her daughter's poses for the birthday shoot.

The singer leveraged her melodies and entertaining personality immediately after she realised her daughter needed some motivation to continue with the shoot.

She started singing a theme song only known to her and the six-year-old who has become a sensation thanks to her mother's stardom.

In the song, Nana Ama McBrown hailed the daughter, referencing the day she was born, Thursday.

Her daughter shyly tagged along as her mother excitedly sang their song. Nana Ama McBrown followed up with a French recital.

Her efforts quickly lighted up Maxin to continue to the shoot.

Nana Ama McBrown and daughter stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they reacted to the bond between Nana Ama McBrown and her daughter.

Rosemary 🌹❤️💙🦋💫 said:

"Happy happy birthday to my lovely sis long life happiness and joy in your life."

MaameBoat❤️🥰 wrote:

"Maxin is under training 😂😂😂my girl does everything very demure even the joke 🥰."

Kay Tv remarked:

"The girl is even confused. Maxi you will understand your mums joy when you grow up."

jackie Appiah ba shared:

"Now I see that why she beautiful she is Thursday born. Cheers."

Ohemaa Maud❤️ explained:

"You are blessed since she’s Thursday born 💋💋♥️."

Doris❤️💞💕🇬🇧❤️ remarked:

"May this happiness never fade in Jesus name…cheers to long life baby maxin🎉🎂🍾🥰"

Baby Maxin shares birthday wish

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Baby Maxin was seen looking calm and graceful as she talked about what she wanted for her birthday.

Unlike many her age who are obsessed with toys and gadgets, the six-year-old said she wished to have a happy day and a good life.

Scores of fans who have become heavily invested in the McBrown family were impressed that the young princess was not obsessed with toys and material things but rather focusing on enjoying a fulfilled life.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh