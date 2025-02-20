Legendary footballer Lionel Messi battled through freezing weather conditions during the game between Inter Miami and Sporting KC

The former Barcelona and PSG star scored the winner as Inter Miami defeated Sporting KC in the Concacaf Champions Cup

Inter Miami return to Florida for the opening game of the Major League Soccer against New York City FC

Lionel Messi played in freezing conditions during the game between Inter Miami and Sporting Kansas City in the Concacaf Champions Cup.

The legendary footballer scored the winner as Inter Miami pipped Sporting KC 1-0 at the Children's Mercy Park in Kansas.

Despite making the difference, Messi had moments in the game where he struggled to cope with the weather.

Messi struggles in freezing weather during Inter Miami game against Sporting Kansas City. Photo: stopthatmessiii.

In a video shared on social media, Messi covered in gloves and an underneath sweater is seen trying to keep himself warm as he blew out vapour.

Messi held on to play the entire match as Miami left Kansas with a first leg advantage.

The World Cup winner and his teammates will now switch their attention to the Major League Soccer, which begins this weekend.

Inter Miami, who are chasing their first title will face New York City FC on Sunday in Florida.

Messi moved to the MLS two seasons ago after ending his stay in Europe following his departure from French giants Paris Saint Germain.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner spent most of his career in Spain with Barcelona, winning several titles, including three UEFA Champions League trophies.

He also won La Liga and the French league in Spain and France respectively.

Inter Miami coach reacts to weather condition

Javier Mascherano, a former Liverpool and Barcelona star, who also played with Messi for club and country described the weather condition as inhumane.

Messi scores winner as Inter Miami beat Sporting KC. Photo: Kyle Rivas.

The Inter Miami coach praised his player for grinding out the result.

"I'm very proud because I think it's impossible to play in these conditions," said Mascherano in the post-match press conference, as quoted by ESPN.

"It is not human, you know, so I'm very proud because they gave me 100% with intensity, with a lot of attitude, so we are happy. We are in the halftime of the qualifiers, so now try to rest after a very difficult game for us."

"Fantastic [goal], I think maybe for the people that know him, it's normal because he did things like this or goals like this 1,000 times, but we are very lucky to have him in our team," he added.

Five Ghanaian players to watch in MLS

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the 30th season of the Major League Soccer will begin this weekend across the United States and Canada as the clubs from the Eastern and Western Conference battle for the ultimate gong.

Over the years the American Soccer League, as it is also known, has become the centre of attraction with top players including Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez plying their trades in America.

Ahead of the new campaign, some new stars have also joined the MLS bandwagon with former Manchester United and Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha joining Charlotte FC.

