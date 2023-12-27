In 2023, diverse events in Ghana evoked strong emotions among the public, ranging from personal experiences to shared moments of joy, sorrow, and celebration.

These occurrences highlighted the human capacity to express feelings in response to both positive and negative happenings.

Whether shedding tears, celebrating, or laughing together, the year witnessed a spectrum of emotional responses reflecting the collective human experience in Ghana.

Humans are emotional beings, and good or bad happenings stir up their feelings and cause them to express them in various ways.

In 2023, just as in previous years, different things happened in Ghana and caused many to be emotional.

Some were personal, while others saw the general public either shed tears, celebrate or laugh together.

YEN.com.gh has collated some of the emotional happenings in 2023 in Ghana

1. Christian Atsu's sudden death in Turkey

Ghana and Hatayspor midfielder Christian Atsu was found dead days after going missing following a devastating earthquake that hit Turkey.

Atsu's lifeless body was reportedly found retrieved in the rubble almost two weeks after the earthquake.

A tweet by Nana Sechere, Atsu's Ghanaian agent who travelled to Turkey, indicated that Atsu was found on the morning of Saturday, February 18, 2023.

His remains were transported to Ghana, and a pre-burial service was held in his honour at the Forecourt of the State House on Friday, March 17, 2023.

His death made many Ghanaians sad as the footballer was loved by many.

2. Cynthia Quarcoo's death

Cynthia Beryl Dzifa Quarcoo, a prominent figure in the legal and entertainment sectors, was the founder and CEO of Africa 1 Media, a talent and PR agency collaborating with various Ghanaian musicians.

Known for representing rapper Sarkodie and advising artists like Rocky Dawuni, Stonebwoy, and Samini, she passed away in London on June 21, 2023, following a prolonged illness.

Her impact extended across the music industry, where she played a crucial role in the careers of several renowned Ghanaian artists.

As she was affectionately called, Mama Cee was the founder and managing partner of CQ Legal & Consulting.

3. Theresa Kufuor's death

On Sunday, October 1, 2023, Ghana's former First Lady, Theresa Kufour, passed away at 87.

From 2001 to 2009, she founded the Mother to Child Community Development Foundation, which is dedicated to children's well-being and preventing disease transmission from mothers.

Many mourned her, including Ghana's first gentleman, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice-President Dr Bawumia, their wives and several African leaders.

4. Yvonne Nelson's paternity issues

On June 19, 2023, Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson launched her memoir titled 'I am not Yvonne Nelson' at a star-studded event.

She made several revelations in the book, including her not knowing her biological father and her entanglement with Sarkodie.

These revelations in the book, among others, got many Ghanaians who could relate to her situation emotionally and talk for a long time.

5. PRESEC wins eighth NSMQ trophy

PRESEC, Legon showed everyone why they are the champions of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

The school won their eighth NSMQ trophy, and this was the second time they were doing a back-to-back.

The school's old, current and aspiring students celebrated the win in grand style. Other Ghanaians who supported PRESEC, Legon, also congratulated and celebrated with them on their success.

6. 13 Ghanaians take 10,000km road trip from Accra to London

Thirteen Ghanaians drove from Accra to London in six cars. The team was made up of 12 men and one lady.

The group left Ghana on July 23, 2023, for the 10,000km drive to London. In a Facebook post, one of the travellers, Kwabena Peprah, said they had harboured this plan since 2018. While they were planning the trip, the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world, causing borders to be closed.

Of the 13, only nine people and four cars arrived in London. They were given a massive welcome in London by Ghanaians living there.

The G Wagon driver, for instance, who was part of the fleet, did not make it to London and is now touring the world on a solo trip.

7. Kudus's football victories and his family

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus flew his mother and siblings to London during his signing and unveiling at West Ham United.

Kudus moved from the Dutch Eredivisie side of Ajax Amsterdam to West Ham United in the English Premier League.

The Ghanaian has now scored nine goals across all competitions for the Hammers, including five in the Premier League.

