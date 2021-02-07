Shane Maguire is an American entrepreneur. He is the ex-partner of Nicole Curtis, a famous reality TV star known for starring in Rehab Addict. Maguire is a father; his son's name is Harper.

Shane has had a roller coaster of drama with her ex-partner about their son's custody. The battle has been fierce, full of drama and complications.

Profile summary

Full name Shane Maguire Gender Male Current residence Michigan, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Relationship status Single Children 1 Profession Entrepreneur

Shane Maguire's life story

Who is Shane Maguire, the ex-husband of Nicole Curtis from Rehab Addict? Shane is an entrepreneur who was born in the United States. Not much is known about his date of birth, parents, siblings or upbringing.

Career

What does Shane Maguire do for a living? He is a business partner of The Gold Guys. He runs a chain of stores in Minnesota and California together with Joe Beasy. The company buys and sells gold items in these two regions.

Shane Maguire's wife and kids

Shane Maguire from St Paul Mn was in a relationship with actress Nicole Curtis, a multi-talented woman working as a reality TV star, producer, and presenter. She has been reconstructing and renovating houses for more than two decades.

Nicole was initially married to Steve Lane. The reality TV star and Steve officially dissolved their union in 2009. They cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce.

Nicole started dating Shane after the divorce. In May 2015, they welcomed their first-born kid. Nicole Curtis and Shane Maguire's baby is called Harper. The relationship did not last long since the lovebirds separated shortly after.

Custody of Shane Maguire and Nicole Curtis' baby

In November 2015, Nicole Curtis' baby daddy sought paternity, shared custody, and time with his son Harper in court. His request was granted by the judge ruling that Maguire could stay with the kid during the weekend. The name Maguire was also added to Harper's birth certificate.

A few months after this ruling, Nicole Curtis went to court and filed a motion to deny Harper's overnight stays with his father. According to Curtis, Harper was still breastfeeding and thus needed to be at home with his mother during the night.

After many hearings, Nicole and Shane were granted legal custody of Harper Maguire. Nicole agreed to put up a $250,000 trust fund for her son. Maguire was allowed to use this money to buy a home near his baby mama's home in California to facilitate his proximity to Harper.

What is Shane Maguire's net worth?

Shane is a successful entrepreneur who has been in the industry for quite some time now. However, he has not stated how much he earns from his ventures. His net worth has not been revealed to the public.

Where is Shane Maguire?

The businessman resides in the United States, with a chain of stores in Minnesota and California. He has remained out of the spotlight after separating from Nicole Curtis, leading a low-key life. He also does not use any social media networks.

Shane Maguire has achieved a lot on his own as an entrepreneur. He has been through much drama with his ex-partner regarding his son's custody.

