Dodie Levy-Fraser: The untold story of Michael Landon's first wife

Dodie Levy-Fraser was the wife of the late Michael Landon, an American actor, writer, producer and filmmaker Michael Landon. Her ex-husband, Michael, was widely known for his roles in Bonanza (1959-1973), Little House on the Prairie (1974-1983) and Highway to Heaven (1984-1989).

Dodie Levy-Fraser and her late ex-spouse Michael married on 11 March 1956 in a private ceremony witnessed by family and close friends. Unfortunately, their marriage was dissolved in 1962. Learn more about Dodie Levy-Fraser.

Dodie Levy-Fraser's profile summary

Full name Dodie Levy-Fraser Gender Female Date of birth 16 March 1933 Date of death 5 July 1994 Age at the time of death 61 years old Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth New York, USA Place of death Palm Springs, Riverside County, California, USA Place of burial Hillside Memorial Park Cemetery, Culver City, California Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 176 Weight in kilograms 80 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Michael Landon Children Mark Fraser Landon, Josh Fraser Landon Father Nissim Levy Mother Victoria "Dora" Samarel Levy Siblings Solomon Isaac Levy, Mary Levy Ruggraffe Profession Legal secretary Net worth $500,000

Dodie Levy-Fraser's biography

Dodie was born in New York City in the United States of America to her parents, Nissim Levy and Victoria "Dora" Samarel Levy. She grew up alongside her siblings Solomon Isaac Levy and Mary Levy Ruggraffe. The ex-celebrity wife had an American nationality and was of white ethnicity.

When was Dodie Levy Fraser born?

The ex-celebrity wife was born on 16 March 1933. Her age at the time of death was 61 years old. She died on 5 July 1994. Her zodiac sign was Pisces.

What was Dodie Levy Fraser's net worth?

Her net worth was alleged to be $500 000 at her death. She earned her income through her legal secretary career. Her ex-husband's net worth was estimated at $40 million. He made his income through his acting, writing, production, and directing career.

Dodie Levy Fraser's ex-husband and children

Dodie was married to the renowned American actor Michael Landon from 1956 to 1962. They had been together for six years before separating. Michael started acting in 1955 in the TV series Luke and the Tenderfoot. He was later featured in numerous other films and TV series, such as The 20th Century-Fox Hour (1957), U.S. Marshal (1958), Love Is Forever (1983) and Where Pigeons Go to Die (1990).

They had two children: Mark Fraser Landon, Dodie's biological son, and Josh Fraser Landon, who was adopted as an infant. Mark was a famous American actor. He was known for his Double Edge (1985) and Goodbye America (1997) roles. Sadly he died in 2009 in West Hollywood, California, USA, at 60.

Dodie Levy Fraser's ex-husband, Michael, died on 1 July 1991 in Malibu, California, in the United States of America aged 54.

Is Dodie Levy-Fraser still alive?

She died on 5 July 1994 in Palm Springs, Riverside County, California, in the United States. She was 61 years old at the time of her death. What happened to Dodie Levy Fraser? She died a natural death .

How tall was Dodie Levy-Fraser?

The American legal secretary's height was 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres, and she weighed approximately 176 pounds or 80 kilograms. In addition, she had blonde hair and blue eyes.

FAQs

Who was Dodie Levy-Fraser? She was an American celebrity wife widely recognized as the ex-wife of the late American actor Michael Landon. How old was Dodie Levy-Fraser at the time of her death? She was 61 years old. She was born on 16 March 1933 and died on 5 July 1994. How old would Dodie Levy-Fraser be today? She could be 90 years old as of 2023. What happened to Michael Landon's first wife? She died on 5 July 1994 at Palm Springs, Riverside County in California. How old was Michael Landon when he died? He was 54 years old. He died on 1 July 1991. What was Michael Landon's net worth when he died? His net worth was estimated at $40 million at the time of his death. Who was Michael Landon's last wife? His previous wife was Cindy Landon. They got married in 1983 till his death in 1991.

