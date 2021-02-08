Popular Ghanaian dancehall artiste Ebony, whose real name is Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, passed away on February 8, 2018

A thread of posts from many of her fans has flooded Twitter as a way of eulogizing the famous artiste

One of them was a video of Ebony asking Ghanaians whether they have missed her after not hearing from her for a long time

A video of Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, the late Ghanaian female dancehall artiste popularly known as Ebony has surfaced exactly four years after she passed away.

The footage sighted by YEN.com.gh on the personal handle of @efo_phil on Twitter shows the artiste asking Ghanaians whether they have missed her.

This was part of a thread of posts that were made under the hashtag #EbonyLivesOnY to eulogize and remember her for the amazing talent she displayed.

See the video below:

Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng passed away on of February 8, 2018, instantly in a traffic collision whilst returning from Sunyani to Accra after a visit to her mother.

Ebony started her basic education at Seven Great Princess Academy in Dansoman, Accra, followed by a high school education at Methodist Girls High School at Mamfe in the Akuapim North District of the Eastern Region, Ghana.

However, as she is infamously known for, Priscilla did not graduate or write WASSCE, as she quit high school in pursuit of her short-lived music career.

Photos of late Ghanaian musician Ebony Credit: @ebony_reigns

Source: Original

