Nadia Buari has shared photos and videos of her twin daughter that has got Ghanaians talking

The girl has long, smooth, and silky hair that any woman would want to have

Some have wondered if the hair is real, while others wish they could have it

Beautiful Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari, has stunned Ghanaians with photos and videos of her twin daughter.

The girl was with her younger sister, Nadia’s 3rd girl, and together, they were with their grandmother who was helping them with their school work.

The twin girl’s hair has attracted the attention of fans so much so that they cannot stop talking about it.

A collage of Nadia and her family. Photo credit: @iamnadiabuari/Instagram

Source: Original

Reaction

Others wondered if it was her own hair, while some wished the hair was theirs.

Jemila was the one who wondered if the hair was natural:

jemilaflex: “is that her own hair?.”

Many others commented: “It’s the hair for me”:

seal_naomi: “It is the hair for me.”

mbaijeomaag: “It's there hair for me.”

sweetdelightsbylaurel: “Is the long hair for me. Your babies are so adorable like you.”

ekuagmb19: “It’s the hair for me.”

elaine.sam: “It’s the hair for me.”

hilda_shulleyskottah: “It's the hair for me.”

udorijay: “Their hairrrrrrr.”

zowi_256: “I have a believe that one day I will see their faces, but for now its the hair end the clear skin for me.”

Collins wished to see the faces of the girls:

decentcollinskoranteng: “@iamnadiabuari wen will let us see their face.”

Others described the video and photos as beautiful and lovely:

mynameis_adjoa: “Awwww this is beautiful.”

sam.uellaa_: “This is beautiful”

phapha_dainu: “lovely.”

isaac_jennifer2245: “Lovely.”

agyei2968: “Lovely girls and grandmother.”

louisakyeibaffour: “Amazing twins.”

Nadia's 4 daughters

Meanwhile, Nadia Buari was in the news recently when a video of her playing with her fourth daughter while flaunting her glass mansion dropped online.

In another video, Nadia was captured dancing with her third girl and this got many Ghanaians admiring her.

In yet another report, Nadia, together with her husband, and children caused massive traffic abroad when people stopped to watch the beautiful family.

Source: Yen